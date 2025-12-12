‘The Daily Show’ Roasts Marco Rubio’s ‘Woke’ Font Fight: ‘A Pathetic Attempt to Start a Culture War’ | Video

“The Daily Show” slammed Marco Rubio for wasting his time policing “woke” font usage at the State Department, blasting it as a “pathetic attempt to start a culture war.”

During Thursday’s monologue, host Michael Kosta addressed the Secretary of State’s decision to ban the use of the Calibri font for official communications, mandating they all return to the Times New Roman typeface.

“What the f–k is a woke font? Was it a font offended by the Sydney Sweeney jeans ad?” Kosta jokingly asked.

Per news coverage of the font saga, the Biden administration had switched to Calibri since the font was easier for visually impaired people to read.

“I’m sorry. Calibri is woke because it’s easier for visually impaired people to read? Who wouldn’t want to help the visually impaired?” Kosta continued. “Apparently, for MAGA, the definition of woke has been so stretched that, at this point, it means helping other people at all, even if it doesn’t hurt anyone else. That means if Calibri was woke, then ramps are woke. Braille is woke.”

While Kosta laid into Rubio’s stance as “such a pathetic attempt to start a culture war,” “The Daily Show” highlighted that conservative media was more than willing to run with it.

“I almost feel bad for conservative media,” Kosta quipped. “It’s like they’re suffering from an outrage shortage under Trump. Merry Christmas is back. We can say the R-word again. Let’s see. Are there any gay fonts?”

However, as Kosta noted, liberal media has also joined in on the discussion, going as far as to bring Luc de Groot — the designer of the Calibri font — onto CNN. Of course, de Groot didn’t take a neutral stance, roasting Rubio’s favorite Times New Roman as “not very pleasing to read.”

“We got ourselves a font beef. This is like Tupac and Biggie but for nerds,” Kosta quipped. “I hope Times New Roman comes back hard. Yo mama’s so fat, she only types in Arial Bold.”

Watch Kosta’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.