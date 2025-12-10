‘The Daily Show’ Mocks ‘Nationalist’ Parks After Trump Administration Cuts MLK Day, Juneteenth Free Entry | Video

“The Daily Show” laid into the Trump administration’s decision to cut free entry to national parks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth.

Host Ronny Chieng addressed the changes to the national park’s free entry days during Tuesday’s monologue, in which he joked, “our national parks just got a little extra nationalist.”

“Let’s kick things off with national parks, you know, that thing you see when you fall asleep in front of your Apple TV,” he said. “They are one of America’s most treasured institutions. And now the Trump administration is making some exciting changes.”

“The Daily Show” then aired news footage explaining the recent changes, including the fact that President Donald Trump’s birthday was added as a free entry day and MLK Day and Juneteenth were removed from the list.

After the news reporter noted there was “no word why these changes were made,” Chieng chimed in and sarcastically quipped, “Yeah, no word on why Trump made these changes to MLK Day and Juneteenth at the national parks. I mean, what reason could that be?”

He added: “All I know is, if you’re a black bear right now, you’re hibernating with one eye open.”

Chieng then took a moment to (somewhat) defend Trump from critics accusing the president of “trying to make his birthday into a national holiday.”

“No, it’s for Flag Day,” Chieng said. “You know Flag Day, that holiday we all know and love where we stop whatever we’re doing to go to a national park and celebrate flags.”

Watch Chieng’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.