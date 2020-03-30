On Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” correspondent Jaboukie Young-White interviewed vaccinologist Peter Hotez about the efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine — only to have the whole thing hijacked by his coworkers, who got into a (virtual) fight over who gets access to it.
The bit came during the show’s return to Comedy Central two weeks after the show shut down so its staff could go into self-quarantine. Only for the time being they’re calling the show “The Daily Social Distancing Show,” because the staff is still doing everything from home.
Anyway, Young-White spoke via Skype to Hotez, who among other accomplishments leads a team working to develop vaccines for contagious diseases in Texas. Most notably, the team attempted to attain funding to begin human testing of a vaccine for coronavirus-transmitted illnesses back in 2016, but couldn’t generate interest.
During their conversation, Hotez debunked several misconceptions about coronavirus. For example, he broke the news to Young-White that coronavirus infections have led to a remarkable number of people under 40 being hospitalized — as many as %25 percent in some places.
That prompted a funny montage of what Young-White claimed was his weekend — basically badly photoshopped images of him partying with tons of people in close proximity.
The conversation continued — and you should watch the whole thing, as Hotez provides very useful information in an amusing way — until the last 40 seconds, when Desi Lydic interrupted the call to demand access to a vaccine. Soon after she was joined by Roy Wood Jr., Dulcé Sloan, Michael Kosta, and Ronny Chieng, who began arguing over who gets it.
Of course, just in case you’re not clear this was a joke, there is no vaccine yet. Watch the clip above and see for yourself. (Also, practice social distancing if you possibly can!)
Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)
The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media that we have lost.
Terrence McNally, a four-time Tony Award-winning playwright, died on March 24 at the age of 81 of complications from the coronavirus. His works included "Master Class," "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune," which later became a film with Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino.
Italian actress Lucia Bosè, who starred in such films as Michelangelo Antonioni’s "Story of a Love Affair" (1950) and Juan Antonio Bardem’s "Death of a Cyclist" (1955), died on March 23 of pneumonia after contracting COVID-19, according to the Guardian. She was 89.
Chef Floyd Cardoz, winner of "Top Chef Masters" Season 3, died at the age of 59 of coronavirus complications on March 25.
Mark Blum, who starred in "Desperately Seeking Susan," "Crocodile Dundee" and the Lifetime/Netflix series "You," died on March 26 of coronavirus complications. The veteran character actor and regular on New York City stages was 69.
Maria Mercader, a CBS News veteran who worked for over 30 years as a reporter and talent director, died March 29 after testing positive for coronavirus. She was 54.
Grammy-winning country music singer Joe Diffie died March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus. He announced his diagnosis just two days prior.
American rock musician Alan Merrill, best known for co-writing and recording the original version of "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," died March 29 of complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.
Popular Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, whose career spanned decades, died March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 70.
