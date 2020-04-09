Since everyone who can is now quarantining from home, many jobs are relying on forms of teleconferencing and video chat to maintain work flow and communication, which can come up against uh, relaxed personal grooming standards since people are never leaving the house.

So on Thursday’s “The Daily Show,” the correspondents provided some helpful tips for conducting oneself during video chats. We’ll just run a few of them down for you now:

Michael Kosta: “Don’t begin a work call by asking ‘age, sex, location.'”

Dulcé Sloan: “Do Make sure the camera is pointed directly at your face. No one wants to look up your disgusting nose.”

Desi Lydic: “Do remember to smile,” Lydic said while holding back fake tears.

Jaboukie Young-White: “For business calls, make sure your name is accurate, and professional,” at which point we see his screen name is “Tall Stud Jaboukie.”

Roy Wood Jr.: “Do mute yourself if you’re not talking, like so,” said Wood, who then failed to press mute and yelled “hey shut the f— up, I’m trying to record some computer s—.”

Jaboukie Young-White: “Don’t video chat with someone you do not actually want to talk to. What excuse are you gonna use to get off the phone? You’re busy? No you’re not, none of us are. . That’s a lie.”

Michael Kosta: “Do check in with your friends, like how I’m about to check in with Jaboukie. Oh, he’s busy again, that’s weird.”

Ronny Chieng: “Don’t blink. Don’t ever blink. Blinking is a weakness.

There’s more than that, and you can watch the whole thing below: