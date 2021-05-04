‘The Daily Show’ Trashes Ted Cruz for 9 Minutes in ‘Booger on the Lip of Democracy’ (Video)

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” the show escalated its beef with widely disliked Texas Senator Ted Cruz spectacularly — simply by presenting a completely accurate biography of him that lasted for an excruciating 9 minutes.

So some background: Back in April, Cruz took offense at something he pretended “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah said but didn’t and called Noah out for it on Twitter. This caused Noah to respond by mentioning the time Ted Cruz fled to Cancun while Texas was suffering from a devastating winter storm and then repeatedly lied about it, including even blaming his own daughters. Yes, Cruz really did that.

Cruz then attempted to clap back, claiming he wears Noah’s scorn “with pride.” So Noah shut the whole thing down with this incredible insult: “And with that Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly.”

(This slightly unfair to Cruz by the way; back in 2016, Trump called Cruz’s wife, Heidi, “ugly,” and Cruz did initially defend try to sound outraged about it. But he also refused to say that he wouldn’t support Trump if Trump won the nomination, and n went on to become one of Trump’s most ardent supporters. Trump, by the way, has never apologized for what he said, and we have to assume Cruz simply doesn’t care one way or the other about that. But then again, Cruz did literally try to hide behind his daughters to deflect criticism of his own actions. But we digress.)

Anyway, Cruz went silent after that, but it appears the whole incident inspired “The Daily Show” to dig the knife in deeper and so it is Tuesday’s episode featured the 9-minute-long biography, “Ted Cruz: The Booger on the Lip of Democracy.”

The bit basically looks at Cruz’ whole life, from college, to his early career and marriage, to his political rise. And all of it with an emphasis on how much people really don’t seem to like him very much. It’s pretty funny and like we said, it’s true too. You can watch the whole thing above.

Also, if you’re curious, that title is by the way a reference to an ambiguously gross, but very real thing that happened during one of the 2016 Republican debates.