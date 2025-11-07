‘The Daily Show’ Trolls Trump for Focusing on Ozempic Instead of Shutdown: ‘Consistent Principle of No Fatties’

Jordan Klepper couldn’t help but notice that President Donald Trump was focused on odd things, like lowering the cost of Ozempic, instead of working to reopen the government as it entered its 37th day of the shutdown.

“Today Donald Trump announced a major deal to drastically cut the price of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs,” Klepper began on Thursday night’s episode of “The Daily Show.” “It’s all part of his campaign promise and his one consistent principle of no fatties. He made the announcement at the Oval Office today in an event that turned into a major HIPAA violation.”

The program cut to a clip of Trump calling out the names of officials in the room he thought were taking the weight loss drug and making guesses about how many pounds each of them lost.

“The point is, regardless of how much you lose, Donald Trump will be tracking it and announcing your personal results at a press conference,” Klepper said. “And by the way, another crazy thing that happened at this conference is that someone had a health emergency. He passed out. They attended to him. He’s fine. But I only bring it up because it resulted in one of the greatest images of the Trump presidency.”

#Trump In the Oval Office, a man has fallen ill to the floor, and is being attended to by concerned bystanders. Meanwhile, in expression and attitude, Trump's affect is a startling metaphor for his utter lack of human empathy. pic.twitter.com/xAVArjR6gr — David Berke (@berkeslaw) November 6, 2025

“The Daily Show” flashed to the image in which Trump can be seen staring blankly forward while others in the room rush to help the fallen man.

“Donald Trump is zoned out like he’s in a marriage counseling session. You know what? All kidding aside, Mr. President, I appreciate your war on fupas,” Klepper joked.



The comedian then noted sarcastically that it seemed like Trump had time to focused on Ozempic prices since there wasn’t much else going on.



“The government shutdown is now the longest in American history,” he said. “Oh, yeah. That’s right, the shutdown. Nothing’s going on because the government is irrevocably broken. It’s day 37 of the shutdown, and there’s no end in sight, especially because Trump still refuses to even meet with the Democrats. At this rate, by the time the government opens back up, Mike Johnson will have gone through puberty. Look. Don’t worry, Mike. Those hairs are supposed to be there, OK?”

The host went on to detail the FAA’s plan to make unprecedented reductions to air traffic beginning Friday in an effort to ensure the safety of the American public. The cuts will affect 40 major airports.



“40 of the top airports? That’s all the important airports. And don’t come at me, Buffalo-Lancaster Regional Airport. Your Hudson News is sh-t,” Klepper joked. “That New Yorker was from two months ago. Get out of town.”

He concluded: “So here’s where we are. Our reality– our reality right now is that the president is spending his time doting on his pet projects and starting new wars while the country is scrambling to deal with the immediate crises that he is actively ignoring. Now, in the meantime, if you were hoping to travel to any major city anytime soon, you’re sh-t out of luck.”



You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment in the video above.