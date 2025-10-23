‘The Daily Show’ Slams Trump’s $230 Million Settlement Demand for DOJ as ‘Nakedly Corrupt’ | Video

“Let me spell this out for you. Trump’s own former lawyers are the ones who get to decide if Trump gets this giant payout,” host Michael Kosta adds

“The Daily Show” called out the ethical dilemma surrounding Donald Trump’s $230 million settlement demand for the Department of Justice, slamming the move as “nakedly corrupt.”

Host Michael Kosta weighed in on the controversy during Wednesday’s monologue, where he joked that the president was “one federal employee who do be getting that money” amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Kosta was referring to the recent reports regarding Trump’s multi-million dollar settlement request for the DOJ, which he sought as compensation for “damage” after being investigated during his first term and the Biden administration.

On why this lawsuit is different than the other lawsuits Trump has brought about, Kosta noted: “Let me spell this out for you. Trump’s own former lawyers are the ones who get to decide if Trump gets this giant payout from the government that Trump is in charge of.”

As he went on, Kosta highlighted how even Trump appeared “suspicious of how easy this is.”

“This must be how those thieves at the Louvre felt,” he added. “‘So all I need is a ladder? I thought this would be way more complicated. I’ll steal these invaluable jewels, I guess.’”

Kosta continued: “I cannot believe how nakedly corrupt this is. In fact, it can’t be. I assume this is more nuanced a situation than it appears. And I’m sure there’s some law professor out there who can explain it.”

“The Daily Show” then cut to ABC News’ coverage of the settlement request, which highlighted a law professor’s response to the situation. “The ethical conflict is just so basic and fundamental,” the statement read. “You don’t need a law professor to explain it.”

Watch the full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.

