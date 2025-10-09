‘Daily Show’ Warns Trump Not to Cut Airline Workers’ Backpay During Shutdown: ‘This Is Bad for You’ | Video

“The Daily Show” blasted the Trump administration Wednesday for its treatment of federal workers, particularly the nation’s air traffic controllers, amid the ongoing government shutdown.

“All across the country, there’s delays, shortages and cancellations,” host Josh Johnson explained. “The only people that could possibly be excited about this is Spirit Airlines. They’re sitting at the airport like, ‘You were all talking s–t. For years, you had jokes. We’re all Spirit now.’” The “Daily Show” host then noted that TSA agents and air traffic controllers alike are being forced to continue working without pay during the shutdown.

This has led to some threatening to call in sick and just not show up, which Johnson said was an “understandable” response. “The TSA have a hard job. You’re going to run your hands up some guy’s butt crack and not get paid?” the comedian joked. “The Daily Show” then referenced a report that the Trump administration is considering not only firing more federal workers but also doing so without giving them any back pay.

“Here’s the thing, Donald, are you sure you want to be piling more stress on air traffic controllers?” Johnson asked. “They were already air traffic controllers. That job is like juggling and playing Russian roulette at the same time. I don’t think they can handle not getting back pay.”

“If the air traffic control system falls apart, this is bad for you,” Johnson added, directly addressing Trump. “If you can’t fly anymore, that Qatari jet you got is just going to be sitting on the White House lawn like a white trash Winnebago.”

You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment yourself in the video below.

In order to get a better idea of the current state of America’s airlines, Johnson interviewed “Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper, who was reporting “on the ground” from an Atlanta airport.

“The Trump administration wants to assure all Americans that their health and safety is in the hands of America’s heroic federal workers, who would never leave their posts,” Klepper said.

When Johnson replied that it was reassuring to hear that the Trump administration does see the government’s workers as heroes, Klepper responded, “Heroes who are freeloading pieces of s–t that will work without pay till they die and like it.”

Baffled, Johnson inquired, “I’m getting a lot of mixed signals. Does the Trump administration think these guys are heroes or pieces of s–t?”

In response, all Klepper could say was, “Yes.”

Watch the full segment above.