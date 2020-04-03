‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, ‘Wendy Williams’ to Return With New Episodes Starting April 6

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “The Wendy Williams Show” are both set to return to air with new episodes next week.

Both talk show host will tape the new episodes remotely from home. Williams will also incorporate pre-recorded segments from prior to the March 12 shut down of production on her show.

“Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez will be among DeGeneres’ first video chat interview guests. Other stars on next week’s lineup include Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend, drew Drew and Brittany Brees, and David Spade.

“Since going into quarantine two weeks ago, I’ve been doing my show at home every day. But only for Portia. Starting Monday, you’ll be able to see it too, and I can’t wait,” said Ellen DeGeneres.

The show’s resident dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss and executive producer Andy Lassner will make cameo appearances.

“I may not be in my purple chair, and it may not look the same but I’m very excited to get back to my Wendy Watchers … there’s so much uncertainty in all of our worlds right now and we need each other!” said Williams.

Both shows have been off the air since mid-March, when almost all talk shows canceled their live audiences and went off the air out of concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Like many others, DeGeneres has been filming “Ellen’s Home Quarantine” series for her YouTube channel instead, on which she interviews celebrities from home.

The move for daytime talkers to return comes a few weeks after most late-night shows made a similar effort to return to air amid self-isolation with segments taped from home and guest interviews recorded over video chat.