The Equalizer

CBS

‘The Equalizer’ Kept More Viewers Than Any Post-Super Bowl Show Since 2013

by | February 16, 2021 @ 2:34 PM

CBS series debuted to just over 20 million viewers. Week 2 held onto an impressive 8 million of those

Queen Latifah’s “The Equalizer” debuted to 20.404 million total viewers following Super Bowl LV. On Sunday, in its regular time-slot premiere, the CBS drama drew 7.976 million viewers, which means the show retained 39% of its Episode 1 audience for Episode 2.

That’s pretty damn good. As a matter of fact, it’s the best retention for a post-Super Bowl show since 2013*. Why the asterisk? Well, the 39% retention rate for “The Equalizer” equal(iz)ed what NBC’s “The Blacklist” held onto in 2015.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

