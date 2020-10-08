‘The Expanse’ Season 5 Is Coming in December – Watch Trailer Here (Video)

Brace yourselves, screaming firehawks: Season 5 of “The Expanse” lands on Amazon Prime Dec. 16. Amazon announced the news during the show’s New York Comic-Con virtual panel Thursday, along with a thrilling new trailer that you can watch right now at the top of the page.

And well, it uh sure looks like things are getting much worse for the crew of the Rocinante despite their helping prevent a war over the first extrasolar human colony in Season 4. For instance, fresh off of killing Klaes Ashford in the last episode — we’re still mad about that by the way — Belter terrorist Marco Inaros is looking to make good on his threat to attack planet Earth with an asteroid. Fans of dinosaurs know of course that if he succeeds, it won’t turn out great for anyone living there.

Inaros is of course Naomi’s ex and as we learned last season, their son is the younger man going all ride-or-die against the Inners alongside him. She’s out to find him and presumably convince her to leave Inaros, of course but he sure looks devoted to the cause.

Meanwhile, Bobbie Draper is still trying to get to the bottom of that weird Martian conspiracy that appeared to be providing weapons and equipment to Belter terrorists for reasons as-yet unknown. (Amid a continuing mass exodus of Martian talent and wealth following the discovery of the gateways.) But more importantly it looks like she’s finally back as a member of the Roci crew, which, hell yes. Though that might be due to the fact that Amos is making a return to Earth, presumably to deal with the implied criminal stuff from his past.

For more, let’s turn to the official description of Season 5, per Amazon Prime:

“Season five of the series picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand. For the crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt, the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the Solar System. Amos (Wes Chatham) returns to Earth to confront his past and the legacy of the life he fought to leave behind. Naomi (Dominique Tipper) reaches out to her estranged son in a desperate bid to save him from his father’s toxic influence. Bobbie (Frankie Adams) and Alex (Cas Anvar) confront the collapse of Mars as they chase a shadowy cabal with ties to terrorists and criminals. Holden (Steven Strait) wrestles with the consequences of his own past with the Protomolecule, the aliens who built it, and the mystery of what killed them. Drummer (Cara Gee), with a new crew, fights to escape who and what she used to be. And Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), refusing to be relegated to the sidelines, fights to prevent a terrorist attack unrivaled in history.”

The NYCC panel was moderated by star Dominique Tipper, who was joined by co-stars Frankie Adams, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Wes Chatham, and Steven Strait, along with Nareen Shankar and creators of the novels on which the show is based, Ty Franck and Daniel Abraham.