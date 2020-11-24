‘The Expanse’ Renewed for 6th and Final Season at Amazon

“The Expanse” has been renewed for a sixth and final season by Amazon Studios ahead of the sci-fi show’s fifth season premiere Dec. 16 on Prime Video, the streaming service revealed Tuesday.

“From the moment we committed to bringing this show to life up until this final season, we have worked tirelessly to honor the vision of the writers,” Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, “The Expanse” executive producers and co-CEOs and co-founders of Alcon Television Group, said in a statement. “We have prided ourselves on having one of the most diverse casts on television and giving a platform to stories that matter. A special thanks to Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, the writers of both the books and series, and to Naren Shankar, the series showrunner and Executive Producer. It continues to be an honor and privilege to work with this team. We also would like to thank Amazon for their continuing support to help us tell this story in its fullest and to bring The Expanse to a global audience.”

“The dedication and artistry of everyone who helps bring The Expanse to the screen is incredible,” Naren Shankar, “The Expanse” showrunner, added. “Our fans are awesome, and we cannot wait to get rolling on Season Six!”

Per Amazon, “‘The Expanse’ is set in the future where humanity has colonized the solar system and the people of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt have long been in opposition with one another. When the crew of the Rocinante uncovers an ancient alien technology, a vast conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will bring the solar system to the brink of war. ‘The Expanse’ is a high-action, sci-fi adventure that explores the depth of humanity against the far-spanning reaches of the known universe. The series is rooted in science and fiction while remaining a thorough and thoughtful examination of some of the most vital societal issues of our day.”

