‘The Flash’ to Kick Off Season 8 With ‘Armageddon’ Crossover Event

“The Flash” will begin its eighth season with a five-part crossover event titled “Armageddon” that will feature cameos from other “Arrowverse” series including “Batwoman” star Javicia Leslie and Cress Williams of “Black Lightning.”

“The Flash” will return Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Along with Leslie and Williams, the series will include Brandon Routh as The Atom, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen, and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. Additionally, Neil McDonough and Tom Cavanagh return as Damien Darhk and Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash.

For Williams and McNamara, it will be a return to their roles, following the ends of both “Black Lightning” — which wrapped up in May — and “Arrow.” McNamara was set to play Mia in a potential “Arrow” spinoff, but the project never moved forward. Routh left “Legends of Tomorrow” in 2020.

Here is the logline for “Armageddon”:

A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.

“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional ‘Flash’ episodes ever. Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional ‘Flash’ episodes,” executive producer Eric Williams said. “So yes, ‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for ‘Flash’ and ‘Arrowverse’ fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

This is the first major crossover event for The CW since “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in December 2019/January 2020 (hey, a lot has happened since then). A planned “Batwoman”-“Superman and Lois” crossover was scuttled by the pandemic.