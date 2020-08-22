The CW’s “The Flash” has gone through a lot of changes over the years, and we’re not just talking about the network’s Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” And as fans saw during the show’s DC FanDome panel, things are getting even weirder in the upcoming 7th season.

Watch the =first trailer for the next installment of “The Flash” above now.

As you can see, Barry is having some problems with his powers, connected somehow to the Speed Force (though Dr. Wells is gonna be helping him create an artificial Speed Force, looks like). Meanwhile, Cecile might be digging into her darker instincts, Candice is talking to herself — literally — and it sure looks like Eva is up to no good as Mirror Master. Be careful, Barry Allen!

“The Flash” stars Grant Gustin as The Fastest Man Alive himself, alongside Candice Patton as Iris West, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, Efrat Dor as Eva McCulloch, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, and Tom Cavanagh as every single version of Harrison Wells in the multiverse. Like all of The CW shows interrupted by COVID-19, “The Flash” Season 7 will premiere in January.