‘The Flash': Ron Livingston to Play Henry Allen in Superhero Movie

Ron Livingston will portray Henry Allen, the father of Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen in “The Flash” standalone movie, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Livingston replaces Billy Crudup who departed the role due to scheduling conflicts for the second season of Apple TV Plus drama “The Morning Show.” Crudup’s final performance as Henry Allen was in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” which premiered last week on HBO Max. In addition, Ian Loh is also joining the cast and will portray young Barry Allen.

Spanish actress Maribel Verdú — best known for her roles in Alfonso Cuaron’s “Y Tu Mama Tambien” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth” — is set play Nora Allen, the mother of Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen.

Kiersey Clemons closed a deal to reprise her role as Iris West, the romantic interest of Barry Allen. The film is aiming for a spring/summer production start.

Ben Affleck’s Batman will return in “The Flash,” but he won’t be the only Caped Crusader to do so — as TheWrap first exclusively reported, Michael Keaton will return to the role of Batman from the 1989 Tim Burton film.

The plot of “The Flash” will introduce general audiences to the idea of the multiverse: one of the of core concepts underpinning DC Comics. For the non-fanboy set, the multiverse refers to a shifting number of alternate universes that coexist within the larger reality depicted in the DC comics. Originally created to explain various contradictory changes that the company’s characters experienced over decades, it allows several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact.

“It: Chapter Two” director Andrés Muschietti is set to direct “The Flash” movie from the latest draft of the script by “Birds of Prey” writer Christina Hodson. Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco are producing.

Livingston has previously worked with Warner Bros. on “The Conjuring,” and is best known for playing Peter Gibbons in 1999’s “Office Space.” He’s also appeared in “Boardwalk Empire” and “Sex and the City.”

