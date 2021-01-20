‘Superman & Lois’ Gets Supersized Debut Episode, ‘The Flash’ Season 7 Premiere Pushed to March

“The Flash” Season 7 premiere has been pushed from its originally scheduled date to make room for a huge “Superman & Lois” debut, The CW said Wednesday.

The superhero show starring Grant Gustin, which was meant to return at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 ahead of the series premiere of “Superman & Lois,” will now debut its seventh season a week later on March 2.

Meanwhile, “Superman & Lois” is getting a supersized 90-minute series premiere Feb. 23, which will air from 8-9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The episode will be followed by a special, “Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope,” at 9:30 p.m. That event will include “sneak peeks and interviews from the cast of the new series, plus special guests discussing the legacy of the Man of Steel.”

When “The Flash” premieres the following Tuesday at 8, “Superman & Lois” will fly into its regularly scheduled time slot at 9.

Per The CW, “In ‘Superman & Lois,’ after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face-to-face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) enters their lives.”

“Superman & Lois” is based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The drama is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (“The Flash”) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. “Superman & Lois” is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.