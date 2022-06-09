“The Flight Attendant” recently wrapped up its Season 2 run on HBO Max, so today, TheWrap can exclusively share a look at how the show is made, including all those moments that required a “Take 2” — AKA the blooper reel.

In the featurette, which you can watch above, there’s no shortage of chaos and comedy.

The three-minute behind-the-scenes clip is chock-full of acting goofs, f-bombs and middle fingers as stars Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Rosie Perez, T.R. Knight and Deniz Akdeniz fail to nail lines and succeed in making their scene partners laugh out of turn.

“I got one more before I just pee right here,” Cuoco jokes in the video prior to filming one scene. “So, I’m telling you that’s gonna happen. I’ve warned you.”

Cuoco, who plays flight attendant Cassie, trips up a set of stairs in one outtake and gets hit in the face with a wedding bouquet in another. In one hilarious moment, actress Alanna Ubach (who plays the antagonistic colleague “Black Market Carol”) riffs on how she will “punch [Cuoco’s character Cassie] in the d—,” eliciting guffaws from her fellow castmates.

“I lost my thingy,” Knight says in one blooper scene, where his character and Cassie are attempting to set off a flare to distract the North Korean officials who are after Perez’s Megan. “Can I just stick it back in?” he asks, drawing laughs from the cast and crew at the euphemistic expression.

Initially conceived as a limited series, the Emmy-winning show — based on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel of the same name — continued with a second season, exploring Cassie’s complicated turn as an asset for the CIA. The sophomore season follows her sobriety journey, as well as a new threat that crops up when she discovers a criminal is framing her for international assassinations. New cast members for Season 2, which is now streaming in its entirety on HBO Max, included Cheryl Hines, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Sharon Stone.