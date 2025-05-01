Netflix’s mini comedy series “The Four Seasons,” has officially landed on the streamer and it boasts a star-studded cast of longtime actors and comedians.

“The Four Seasons,” which was written by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, comes as a remake of Alan Alda’s 1981 film. The series follows three couples on their journey through the good, the bad and the ugly of relationships.

Unlike the film, the series has introduced a new character to “The Four Seasons” story. Check out the cast guide below to see everyone who stars in the series, as well as the newbie in the group.

“The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

Tina Fey as Kate

Tina Fey stars Kate, the wife of Jack. The pair were the only couple from their original college friend group that decided to get hitched. She’s the heart of the gang. However, in the midst of their friend gathering, the two will have to acknowledge their marital woes.

Fey, iconically known as the former head writer for “Saturday Night Live,” has previously starred in several series and films, including “Mean Girls,” “Sisters,” “30 Rock” and more.

Will Forte as Jack in “The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

Will Forte as Jack

Will Forte plays Kate’s husband Jack. He’s the yin to Kate’s yang, serving as the calm in the storm when the friend group gets too chaotic. He’s kind heart and empathetic nature helps revitalize their friend’s synergy.

Forte, a longtime comedian and actor, previously starred in “30 Rock,” “Kinda Pregnant,” “Saturday Night Live” and more.

Steve Carell as Nick in “The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

Steve Carell as Nick

Steve Carell is Nick in “The Four Seasons.” He hit it big off his career in finance and now he wants to enjoy a life filled with adventure and exploration. While he’s financially liberated, Nick is struggling with growing older, which is impacting his relationship with his friends.

Carell, best known for playing Michael Scott on the hit NBC show “The Office,” also starred in “Despicable Me,” “The 40-year-Old Virgin,” “Bruce Almighty” and more.

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne in “The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne

Kerri Kenney-Silver plays Anne in the Netflix comedy series. She’s a ceramist who stalls on creating new pieces because she’d rather spend her time toying with her iPad. To her surprise, he friends trip spins her into a new journey that could spark some newfound creativity.

Kenney-Silver previously starred in “The State,” “Wanderlust,” “Reno 911!” franchise and more.

Colman Domingo as Danny in “The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

Colman Domingo as Danny

Colman Domingo plays Danny, an architect who designs the look and construction of buildings just as much he styles his everyday fashions. His the life of the party in the friend and Kate’s ultimate bestie.

Domingo’s packed resume includes “Sing Sing,” “The Madness,” “Rustin,” “Fear the Walking Dead” and more.

Marco Calvani as Claude in “The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

Marco Calvani as Claude

Marco Calvani stars as Claude, Danny’s health-centered husband who loves to nurture Danny’s wellbeing, even if his love gives him some pushback.

Calvani previously starred in “The View From Up here,” “A Better Half,” “Good Morning Heartache,” “High Tide” and more.

Erika Henningsen as Ginny in “The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

Erika Henningsen as Ginny

Erika Henningsen stars as Ginny. She’s a dental hygienist who enjoys yoga. She’s also the youngest in the pack of her friends.

Henningsen’s previous work includes “Harlem,” “Blue Bloods,” “Hazbin Hotel,” “Girls5eva,” “Mean Girls: The Musical” and more.