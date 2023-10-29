‘The Gilded Age’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

“The Gilded Age” Season 2 is upon us. The American historical period show, created by Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), debuted in February 2022 with its first season, which introduced a sprawling ensemble cast. 11 episodes later, a complex web of stories, from the upper-class old New York society, new money arrivals and their staff and servers was woven together. Several loose ends left the first season on an open note.

Season 2 of the drama series will debut in the coveted Sunday night HBO and Max slot, which has previously been held by shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Euphoria,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us.”

Read on for more details about the decadent drama’s second-season release schedule:

When does “The Gilded Age” Season 2 Premiere?

“The Gilded Age” Season 2 premieres Sunday, Oct 29.

What time are new episodes out on HBO and Max?

New episodes will land in the coveted HBO Sunday slot of 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. New episodes will also be streaming on Max at 6 p.m. PT every Sunday, if you live on the west coast don’t want to wait for the HBO airing.

How many episodes are in “The Gilded Age” Season 2?

There are eight episodes in Season 2 of the Julian Fellowes-created show compared to the first season’s eleven.

Are new episodes released weekly? Or all at once?

One new episode airs per week on Sunday nights.

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski in “The Gilded Age” Season 2 (Max)

Here is the full “The Gilded Age” Season 2 release schedule:

Episode 1: Sunday, October 29

Episode 2: Sunday, November 5

Episode 3: Sunday, November 12

Episode 4: Sunday, November 19

Episode 5: Sunday, November 26

Episode 6: Sunday, December 3

Episode 7: Sunday, December 10

Episode 8: Sunday, December 17 (Season Finale)

Who is in “The Gilded Age” Season 2?

Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon will reprise their respective roles of Agnes Van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Blake Ritson will also return as Oscar Van Rhijn. Meryl Streep’s daughter Louisa Jacobson will reprise her role of Marian Brook. Denée Benton will return as Peggy Scott. Carrie Coon is back this season as the indomitable Bertha Russell, with Morgan Spector reprising the role of her equally intimidating husband, George Russell. Taissa Farmiga plays Gladys Russell.

Returning guest stars include Audra McDonald as Dorothy Scott, Donna Murphy as Mrs. Astor, Kelli O’Hara as Aurora Fane, Michael Cerveris as Watson, Debra Monk as Armstrong, Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune, Celia Keenan-Bolder as Mrs. Bruce, Patrick Page as Richard Clay, Jack Gilpin as Church, Harry Richardson as Larry Russell, Dogulas Sills as Baudin, Amy Forsyth as Caroline “Carrie” Astor, Ben Ahlers as Jack Treacher and Nathan Lane as Ward McAllister with others.

How did Season 1 end?

Season 1 left off with Mr. Tom Raikes (Thomas Cocquerel) ditching Marian Brooks (Louisa Jacobson) in their planned elopement. Raikes went for another woman high in society instead. Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) is left searching for her long lost baby boy, whom she realized might still be alive after her father made her give him up at birth. Gladys Russell (Taissa Farmiga) and her mother Bertha (Carrie Coon) each had their respective “comings out” in society.

Watch the Season 2 trailer: