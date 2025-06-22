‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop?

“The Gilded Age” is finally back.

Season 3 of HBO’s Emmy-nominated series is here, and it’s set to be as dramatic as ever. Starring Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and a whole lot more, the season sees Bertha (Coon) flat out determined to make sure her daughter marries well, rather than for love.

Here’s what you need to know this time around.

When does season 3 premiere?

The new season of “The Gilded Age” kicks off on Sunday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Is it streaming?

Indeed it is. You’ll be able to watch new episodes via HBO’s broadcast, or stream them on Max. Episodes will be streaming on Max at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

How many episodes does this season have?

In total, there will be eight episodes in season 3 of “The Gilded Age.”

When do new episodes release?

As is typical with HBO series, “The Gilded Age” won’t be released in a binge model. Instead, you’ll be able to watch new episodes weekly. Here’s how that shakes out:

Episode 1: Airs Sunday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Airs Sunday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 2: Airs Sunday, June 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Airs Sunday, June 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 3: Airs Sunday, July 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Airs Sunday, July 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 4: Airs Sunday, July 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Airs Sunday, July 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 5: Airs Sunday, July 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Airs Sunday, July 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 6: Airs Sunday, July 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Airs Sunday, July 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 7: Airs Sunday, August 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Airs Sunday, August 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 8 (finale): Airs Sunday, August 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

What is season 3 about?

The official logline is as follows: “The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first.”

“Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.”

Watch the trailer