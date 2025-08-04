Carrie Coon Pokes Fun at HBO Max Glitch That Caused ‘The Gilded Age’ to Air in Spanish

Fans of “The Gilded Age” — at least, those who aren’t bilingual — were a bit confused on Sunday night, when the new episode premiered in Spanish. But series star Carrie Coon rolled with it, posting a message in Spanish herself to poke fun at the mishap.

When the latest episode began, fans were reasonably confused, as “The Gilded Age” is not a Spanish-language program. It’s a period piece, that actually follows the lives of those living in, well, the Gilded Age of America — specifically in New York.

But fellow New Yorker Carrie Coon, who plays Bertha Russell in the series, kept it light on Sunday, posting “¿A todos les gustó mi acento?” alongside a smiley face.

Translated, Coon’s tweet reads: “Did everyone like my accent?”

It was a minor glitch that users quickly found a solution to, but nonetheless, the sudden language change did make for some hilarious confusion online. One fan even compared it to the moment Brendan Fraser starts speaking Spanish in his 2000 film “Bedazzled.”

Bertha talking to Church in Spanish in the opening scene had me reeling. 🤣🤣🤣 #GildedAgeHBO #SpanishSnafu pic.twitter.com/DKGiUBDhsm — Leila (@oranaise) August 4, 2025

Others simply offered GIFs representing their confusion, while some questioned if they were hearing the episode correctly at all.

“Is ‘The Gilded Age’ in Spanish for everyone or am I having a stroke,” one user asked. You can see more reactions to the “Gilded Age” glitch below.

watching gilded age and everybody started speaking spanish out of nowhere wait slow down pic.twitter.com/X1A3wgcONr — tia (@cursedhive) August 4, 2025

Is The Gilded Age in Spanish for everyone or am I having a stroke — Nader (@NKinRealLife) August 4, 2025

Why is the new episode of The Gilded Age defaulting to Spanish lmaooo???? pic.twitter.com/ssprWqBVS9 — lu🌻 (@stalefwenchfry) August 4, 2025