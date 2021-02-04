The Goldbergs

ABC

‘The Goldbergs’ Settles for New Series Lows in Ratings and Viewers

by | February 4, 2021 @ 8:53 AM

NBC cruises to another Wednesday win on night CBS aired annual special “The Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials”

Last week, Fox’s “Name That Tune” outperformed lead-in “The Masked Dancer” in TV ratings among adults 18-49. That was not the case last night. Also of note on Wednesday, ABC’s “The Goldbergs” settled for series lows in Nielsen’s earliest-available numbers.

Fox finished second in primetime ratings averages on Wednesday and third in terms of total viewers. NBC won primetime outright with its successful “One Chicago” lineup.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

