‘The Goldbergs’ Settles for New Series Lows in Ratings and Viewers

NBC cruises to another Wednesday win on night CBS aired annual special “The Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials”
Last week, Fox’s “Name That Tune” outperformed lead-in “The Masked Dancer” in TV ratings among adults 18-49. That was not the case last night. Also of note on Wednesday, ABC’s “The Goldbergs” settled for series lows in Nielsen’s earliest-available numbers.
Fox finished second in primetime ratings averages on Wednesday and third in terms of total viewers. NBC won primetime outright with its successful “One Chicago” lineup.
CBS managed a second-place finish in overall audience size thanks to its annual “Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials” special. A pair of reruns after that 8 o’clock hour dragged the network down into a key demo-ratings tie with both Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.
NBC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Chicago Med” at 8 drew a 1.0/6 and 7.3 million viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” posted a 0.9/6 and 7.2 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 received a 0.8/6 and 6 million viewers.
Fox was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and third in viewers with 2.5 million. “The Masked Dancer” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 2.7 million viewers. At 9, “Name That Tune” got a 0.4/3 and 2.3 million viewers.
ABC was third in ratings with a 0.4/3 and fourth in viewers with 2.4 million. “The Goldbergs” at 8 received a 0.5/4 and 3.1 million viewers. At 8:30, “American Housewife” had a 0.5/3 and 2.6 million viewers. “The Conners” at 9 got a 0.5/3 and 3.5 million viewers. At 9:30, “Call Your Mother” managed a 0.3/2 and 2.4 million viewers. At 10, drama “For Life” finished primetime with a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers.
CBS, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 3 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million and Telemundo was sixth with 947,000.
For CBS, “Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2021” at 8 put up a 0.6/4 and 5 million viewers.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 516,000. “Riverdale” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 557,000 viewers. At 9, “Nancy Drew” settled for a 0.1/0 and 476,000 viewers.
