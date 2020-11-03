THE GOOD DOCTOR - "Frontline Part 1" - In part one of the two-part season premiere of ABC's "The Good Doctor," Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient with an illness that is not only unpredictable in nature, but also unlike anything he or the team at San Jose St. Bonaventure has ever seen before. As safety protocols and quarantines increase due to the global pandemic, Lea and Shaun's new relationship will become tested; and Dr. Alex Park gets ready to move back to Phoenix, Arizona, to be closer to his family. Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick navigates her way around the clinic following her departure from the surgery team and unknowingly puts herself and several members of the staff in danger. Finally, Dr. Claire Brown continues to work through her grief, still reeling from the sudden death of Dr. Neil Melendez, on all-new "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, NOV. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Jeff Weddell) FREDDIE HIGHMORE

‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Premiere Doesn’t Do So Great in Ratings

by | November 3, 2020 @ 8:36 AM

ABC finishes second to NBC and “The Voice”

We’re not saying ABC’s “The Good Doctor” did bad in TV ratings with Monday’s Season 4 premiere — especially considering the overall trends these days — but it wasn’t great either.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.0/6 and 7.4 million viewers. At 10, the “2020 SNL Election Special” drew a 0.6/4 and 3.2 million viewers.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Paramount Pictures studio gate Trial of the Chicago 7 The Lovebirds Coming 2 America Eddie Murphy Michael B. Jordan Ryan Reynolds

Inside Paramount’s 2020 Survival Strategy: Earn More Selling Off Films Than Releasing Them
Peter Krause 911 Fox

Big 4 Nets Have Aired 90 Fewer Hours of Original Entertainment Episodes So Far This Season
Linsey Davis

ABC News Streaming Service Doubles Audience in 6 Months – Just in Time for the Election
The Good Doctor

How TV Showrunners Are Handling COVID Storylines: ‘Do People Really Want to Watch This?’
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

Ratings: ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Slips as Dallas Cowboys Sputter on Sunday’s Winner NBC

How the Future of Local Media Is on the Ballot in the 2020 Election
Theaters Re-Invent As Pandemic Film Locations

LA’s Live Theaters Find New Cash as Film Locations

Ratings: America Ferrera’s Second-to-Last ‘Superstore’ Episode, the Season 6 Premiere, Does Fine
Crimson FaZe Clan FaZe Rug

FaZe Clan’s ‘Crimson’ Shows How to Turn Social Mega-Influencers Into Movie Stars

How ABC’s Loss of Charlie Brown’s ‘Great Pumpkin’ Could Mean a Bummer Halloween
greg laemmle

Inside Laemmle Theatres’ Struggle to Survive Despite LA’s ‘Stupid’ COVID Rules