‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Premiere Doesn’t Do So Great in Ratings

ABC finishes second to NBC and “The Voice”

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.0/6 and 7.4 million viewers. At 10, the “2020 SNL Election Special” drew a 0.6/4 and 3.2 million viewers.

We’re not saying ABC’s “The Good Doctor” did bad in TV ratings with Monday’s Season 4 premiere — especially considering the overall trends these days — but it wasn’t great either.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.7/4 and in viewers with 5.1 million. “Dancing With the Stars” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.7/4 and 5.3 million viewers. At 10, “The Good Doctor” got a 0.6/4 and 4.7 million viewers, which was down 45% in the demo from the Season 3 finale’s 1.1 rating (and -38% in total viewers).

On the bright side, “The Good Doctor” won the 10 o’clock hour in total viewers and tied the “Saturday Night Live” special for No. 1 in the key demo.

On the not bright side for CBS and Fox: Univision was third in ratings with a 0.4/2, but fifth in total viewers with 1.2 million.

CBS and Fox tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.3. CBS had a 2 share, Fox got a 1. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.7 million, Fox was fourth with 1.3 million.

For CBS, a “Price Is Right” primetime special at 8 had a 0.6/3 and 4.1 million viewers. Reruns followed.

For Fox, “L.A.’s Finest” at 8 got a 0.3/2 and 1.5 million viewers. “Filthy Rich” at 9 settled for a 0.2/1 and 1.1 million viewers.

The CW and Telemundo tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.2./1. The CW was sixth in total viewers with 960,000. Telemundo was seventh in total viewers with 828,000.

For The CW, following repeats, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 9 received a 0.2/1 and 971,000 viewers.

The CW stations in the New York City and Tampa Bay markets carried last night’s “Monday Night Football” game last night. It was a good one, with the Buccaneers outlasting the Giants for the “W.”