‘The Good Fight’ Season 5 Gag Reel Sees Everyone Getting Tongue-Tied (Exclusive Video)

Although their characters are all smooth talking legal experts on Paramount+ series “The Good Fight,” occasionally, some of the actors flub a line or two. And this is documented hilariously in this gag reel clip from the DVD release of Season 5, exclusive to TheWrap.

Mandy Patinkin, who plays Judge Wackner, is first up in the video, combining recess and research into a brand new word. Then Jane Curtin, who plays Judge Farley, replaces one defendant’s name for another. You can see more of the moments that left the cast chuckling in the video at the top of this page.

“The Good Fight” Season 5 drops May 3 on DVD, spanning three discs. It will also included deleted scenes.

Here’s Season 5’s logline: “In the latest season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two of its top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner, a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.”

The series also stars Charmaine Bingwa, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, Michael Boatman and Patinkin.

Season 5’s guest stars are Wanda Sykes, Wayne Brady, Jane Lynch, Curtin, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ben Vereen.