‘The Good Fight’ to Take Week-Long Break Between Episodes, Cast and Crew Sing in Sweet Virtual Message (Video)

“The Good Fight” is taking a week-long break between episodes due to production slowing down amid the coronavirus pandemic, so the cast and crew decided to come together from their respective homes to make a heartwarming video message for fans.
“Hello from ‘The Good Fight’ family. We hope you’re well and staying safe during this difficult time,” Christine Baranski, who plays series lead Diane Lockhart, said in the video.
Several cast and crew members from the CBS All Access series appeared in the video representing all of the different departments that make a television show happen, including writers, editors, actors, background cast and stand-ins, post-production, the art department, prop department, costume designers and the wardrobe department, hair and makeup, casting, producers, directors, assistant directors, camera crew, sound, video, electric, grips, the location department, and accounting.
'Real Housewives': These Originals Have Stuck Through the Drama Since Day One (Photos)
Being a cast member on one of Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchises means opening up your personal and professional life to the cameras -- not an easy task for a few months, much less year after year.
Out of over 100 housewives, less than a handful have appeared on their shows continuously since day one. Some wives voluntarily leave to pursue other opportunities or escape the cameras, while others are fired as storylines peter out or viewers' interest wanes.
Here are the "Real Housewives" stars that have been there since the very beginning of their franchises.
For this gallery, TheWrap looked at "Real Housewives" franchises that have been around for more than four seasons, so it excludes the Potomac, Dallas, Miami and D.C. casts.
Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards and her sister Kim were two of the original "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Their fractured relationship has been a series storyline even after Kim departed as a full-time cast member after Season 5.
Richards is one of the three true "O.G. Housewives," having appeared continuously as a main cast member throughout every season.
Ramona Singer
Singer's histrionics and hysterics provided plenty of fodder for "The Real Housewives of New York" editors for 12 seasons.
She is also an "O.G. housewife."
Teresa Giudice
Ever since her infamous table flip, Giudice has been a staple on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Producers even worked around her 11-month stint in federal prison for fraud in 2015.
She is also an "O.G. housewife."
LuAnn de Lesseps
De Lesseps, also known as The Countess, was an original cast member who was demoted to "friend" status on "The Real Housewives of New York" in Season 6. However, she earned her apple back with her second marriage, second divorce and drunken arrest.
NeNe Leakes
Leakes was an original cast member of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" but departed after Season 7 in part to pursue her acting career in Hollywood. She returned to the show in Season 10 and wraps Season 12 this week. Bloop!
Lisa Vanderpump (honorable mention)
Along with the Richards sisters, Lisa Vanderpump was one of the first members of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She departed after nine seasons after the so-called "Puppygate," which is so convoluted it's not worth explaining here. She still can be seen on the spin-off "Vanderpump Rules," which she also executive produces and is currently airing.
With nine seasons of "Beverly Hills" and eight seasons of "Vanderpump Rules" under her bejeweled belt, Vanderpump has the distinction of having the most appearances on the network.
Bethenny Frankel (honorable mention)
When "The Real Housewives of New York" started, Frankel was an anomaly since she was unmarried (the current cast doesn't have a single married cast member).
She departed the show after Season 3 and returned in Season 7 only to depart after Season 11. She's had several spin-offs on Bravo, including "Bethenny Ever After" and "Bethenny & Fredrik."
She's now focused on raising her daughter Bryn (who she kept off-camera), her businesses and numerous charities, including COVID-19 relief.
Vicki Gunvalson (honorable mention)
Gunvalson has the distinction of being the "O.G. of the O.C." with "The Real Housewives of Orange County" being the very first series in the franchise.
She was demoted to "friend" status in Season 14, and unwilling to return unless she was a full-time cast member, left the show -- and franchise -- she founded ahead of Season 15.
Camille Grammer (honorable mention)
Grammer's marriage and split from sitcom star Kelsey Grammer was a key storyline in the first season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" way back in 2010. She left as a full-time cast member after Season 2 but has appeared in every season since (with the exception of Season 4) in a minor or major capacity.
Adrienne Maloof (honorable mention)
Original Beverly Hills housewife Maloof made headlines after refusing to show up for the Season 3 finale. But that separation didn't last long, and she's made guest appearances in Seasons 5, 6, 8 and 10.
Kim Richards (honorable mention)
As previously mentioned, Kim Richards was a core member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast from the very beginning.
She left the show after Season 5 in part to address her sobriety but returned for appearances in Season 6, 7, 9 and 10.
She's made fewer appearances than Grammer, but more than Maloof.
