TheGrill 2024 Portrait Gallery: Megan Rapinoe, Jeff Sagansky, Mary Parent and More Industry Leaders

TheGrill 2024 kicked off Tuesday with a number of entertainment heavyweights on hand to discuss the biggest questions facing Hollywood, tech and media today, from AI, to diminishing production budgets, to billionaires in the newsroom and more.
For more than a decade, TheWrap’s Grill event series has led the conversation on the convergence of entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges of and opportunities for making content in the digital age. TheGrill delivers a unique series of curated discussions, industry panels and networking activations that explore the ever-changing media landscape.
Peruse our gallery below of portraits for speakers from the event, hosted this year at the DGA Theater Complex in Hollywood, including sports legend Megan Rapinoe, journalism and media leaders Oliver Darcy and Kevin Merida, and veteran entertainment investor Jeff Sagansky.
Eagle Equity Partners co-founder Jeff Sagansky, TheWrap founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and Peter Guber, Mandalay Entertainment CEO, Los Angeles Dodgers owner and Golden State Warriors owner
Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of TheWrap
Jeff Sagansky, co-founder of Eagle Equity Partners
Peter Guber, CEO of Mandalay Entertainment and owner and co-owner of Los Angeles Dodgers and Golden State Warriors, respectively
Megan Rapinoe, FIFA star and London Olympics gold medalist, New York Times’ best-selling author and co-founder of A Touch More
Sue Bird, WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist and co-founder of A Touch More and Togethxr
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, star athletes and co-founders of A Touch More
Nastia Liukin, five-time Olympic medalist and entrepreneur
Mary Parent, chairman of Worldwide Production, Legendary Entertainment and producer of “Dune: Part 2”
Sue Naegle, producer of “Nightbitch”
Lucy Fisher, producer of “Gladiator II”
Oliver Darcy, founder of Status
Justine Bateman, filmmaker, author and founder CREDO23
Edouard Harris, CTO of Gladstone AI
Kevin Merida, former executive editor of Los Angeles Times and board member of LA Local News Initiative
Adam Conover, comedian
Yves Bergquist, director of AI & Neuroscience in Media at USC’s Entertainment Technology Center
Melody Hildebrandt, CTO of Fox Corporation
Charles Frazier, SVP/team leader of City National Bank
Laura Holson, award-winning journalist and founder of The Box
Adam Lashinsky, author, journalist and former executive editor of Fortune
Jeffrey Bennett, general counsel for SAG-AFTRA
Kristen Lopez, author and film journalist
Lolo Spencer, actress, entrepreneur and disability advocate
Candis Welch, Chief Equity Officer of California’s Department of Rehabilitation
Ashley Eakin, writer and director
Sean King, GM of Media & Entertainment for Veritone
Matt Galsor, partner at Greenberg Glusker
Brian Robillard, COO of Deep Voodoo
Alexandra Shannon, head of strategic development at CAA
Rachel Morrison, Oscar-nominated filmmaker
Jeff Grossman, head of programming at Paramount+
David Eilenberg, head of content at Roku Media
Javier Pons Tubio, EVP of Telemundo Studios, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises
Leave a Reply