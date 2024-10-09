TheGrill 2024 Portrait Gallery: Megan Rapinoe, Jeff Sagansky, Mary Parent and More Industry Leaders

TheGrill 2024: Hollywood, tech and media movers and shakers converge for the annual conference

TheGrill speaker portraits collage
Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

TheGrill 2024 kicked off Tuesday with a number of entertainment heavyweights on hand to discuss the biggest questions facing Hollywood, tech and media today, from AI, to diminishing production budgets, to billionaires in the newsroom and more.

For more than a decade, TheWrap’s Grill event series has led the conversation on the convergence of entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges of and opportunities for making content in the digital age. TheGrill delivers a unique series of curated discussions, industry panels and networking activations that explore the ever-changing media landscape.

Peruse our gallery below of portraits for speakers from the event, hosted this year at the DGA Theater Complex in Hollywood, including sports legend Megan Rapinoe, journalism and media leaders Oliver Darcy and Kevin Merida, and veteran entertainment investor Jeff Sagansky.

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Eagle Equity Partners co-founder Jeff Sagansky, TheWrap founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and Peter Guber, Mandalay Entertainment CEO, Los Angeles Dodgers owner and Golden State Warriors owner

Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of TheWrap

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Jeff Sagansky, co-founder of Eagle Equity Partners

Jeff Sagansky, Peter Guber, Sharon Waxman, Sharon Waxman, Melody Hildebrandt, Yves Bergquist, Oliver Darcy, Megan Rapinoe, Nastia Liukin, Sue Bird, Edouard Harris, TheGrill 2024
Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Peter Guber, CEO of Mandalay Entertainment and owner and co-owner of Los Angeles Dodgers and Golden State Warriors, respectively

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Megan Rapinoe, FIFA star and London Olympics gold medalist, New York Times’ best-selling author and co-founder of A Touch More

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Sue Bird, WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist and co-founder of A Touch More and Togethxr

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, star athletes and co-founders of A Touch More

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Nastia Liukin, five-time Olympic medalist and entrepreneur

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Mary Parent, chairman of Worldwide Production, Legendary Entertainment and producer of “Dune: Part 2”

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Sue Naegle, producer of “Nightbitch”

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Lucy Fisher, producer of “Gladiator II”

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Oliver Darcy, founder of Status

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Justine Bateman, filmmaker, author and founder CREDO23

Laura Holsen, Lucy Fisher, Mary Parent, Sue Naegle, TheGrill 2024
Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Edouard Harris, CTO of Gladstone AI

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Kevin Merida, former executive editor of Los Angeles Times and board member of LA Local News Initiative

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Adam Conover, comedian

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Yves Bergquist, director of AI & Neuroscience in Media at USC’s Entertainment Technology Center

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Melody Hildebrandt, CTO of Fox Corporation

Edouard Harris, Justine Bateman, TheGrill 2024
Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Charles Frazier, SVP/team leader of City National Bank

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Laura Holson, award-winning journalist and founder of The Box

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Adam Lashinsky, author, journalist and former executive editor of Fortune

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Jeffrey Bennett, general counsel for SAG-AFTRA

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Kristen Lopez, author and film journalist

Oliver Darcy, and Kevin Merida, TheGrill 2024 Photo by Randy Shrosphire
Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Lolo Spencer, actress, entrepreneur and disability advocate

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Candis Welch, Chief Equity Officer of California’s Department of Rehabilitation

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Ashley Eakin, writer and director

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Sean King, GM of Media & Entertainment for Veritone

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Matt Galsor, partner at Greenberg Glusker

Oliver Darcy, TheGrill 2024
Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Brian Robillard, COO of Deep Voodoo

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Alexandra Shannon, head of strategic development at CAA

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Rachel Morrison, Oscar-nominated filmmaker

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Jeff Grossman, head of programming at Paramount+

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

David Eilenberg, head of content at Roku Media

Brandon Hicks for TheWrap

Javier Pons Tubio, EVP of Telemundo Studios, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Melody Hildebrandt, TheGrill 2024
