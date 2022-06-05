During the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” released a new teaser, featuring a golden mockingjay and a snake shedding their frozen skins. The highly anticipated prequel to the popular franchise will be out Nov. 17, 2023. Watch the teaser above.

As TheWrap previously reported, “West Side Story” breakout star Rachel Zegler has been tapped to lead the film as Lucy Gray Baird, a mentee for a young Coriolanus Snow. Based on Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name, the plot will follow Snow pre-tyranny. As an 18-year-old, Snow is a top student at the elite Panem’s Academy, selected to train Lucy, a District 12 tribute. Unexpectedly growing closer together, he fights to make sure she wins the Hunger Games at any cost.

The visual teaser clip pans around frostbitten tree branches in a blizzard-like environment. Set to haunting vocals and dramatic piano, the video progressively shows more elements caught in the storm, including a frozen serpent and icily preserved avian creature. “You’re invited to return to the games,” the epic text reads as the bird, snake and branches gradually begin to unveil gold-plated exteriors. “In 2023, the world will discover who is a songbird and who is a snake.”

Francis Lawrence will return to direct and produce his fourth “Hunger Games” film, having previously directed the sequels “Catching Fire” and both installments of the series’ conclusion “Mockingjay.” Michael Arndt, who co-wrote the film adaptation of “Catching Fire,” returns to adapt “Songbirds and Snakes” with Collins and Michael Lesslie. Collins will also serve as executive producer with Tim Palen, with series producer Nina Jacobson returning to produce with partner Brad Simpson.