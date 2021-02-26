Ratings: ABC’s ‘The Hustler’ Finale Stays Steady, CBS’ ‘B Positive’ Hits Series High in Viewers

It’s another three-way tie between CBS, ABC and Fox

CBS, ABC and Fox tied for first in ratings, each with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 4.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was second in total viewers with 4.2 million and Fox was fourth with 2.4 million.

Not this week, Univision . CBS, ABC and Fox tied for first place in ratings among adults 18-49 on Thursday, when ABC aired its “Hustler” Season 1 finale. CBS finished first in total viewers during primetime, with “Young Sheldon” and “B Positive” both enjoying their largest overall audiences of the season. Considering this is the first season of the Thomas Middleditch-starring “B Positive,” we can also call that one a series high in viewers.

For CBS, “Young Sheldon” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.9/6 and 7.6 million viewers. At 8:30, “B Positive” drew a 0.7/4 and 5.1 million viewers. “Mom” at 9 had a 0.6/4 and 5.1 million viewers. At 9:30, “The Unicorn” got a 0.5/3 and 3.7 million viewers. “Clarice” at 10 received a 0.4/3 and 3.6 million viewers.

Also Read: Ratings: 'For Life' Finds a Little More Life With Season 2 Finale

For ABC, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” at 8 put up a 0.8/5 and 5.8 million viewers. At 9, “The Chase” had a 0.6/4 and 4.4 million viewers. The “Hustler” season finale at 10 got a 0.4/3 and 2.5 million viewers.

For Fox, “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 2.5 million total viewers. At 9, “Call Me Kat” got a 0.5/3 and 2.1 million viewers. “Last Man Standing” at 9:30 received a 0.4/3 and 2.4 million viewers.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and third in total viewers with 2.8 million. “Mr. Mayor” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.5 million viewers. At 8:30, “Superstore” got a 0.4/3 and 1.8 million viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 received a 0.6/4 and 3.7 million viewers. A rerun followed.

Also Read: Why Paramount+ Is Reviving 'Criminal Minds' - Just One Year After CBS Cancellation

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in total viewers with 1.4 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in total viewers with 925,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 662,000, airing a pair of drama reruns.