Ratings: ABC’s ‘The Hustler’ Finale Stays Steady, CBS’ ‘B Positive’ Hits Series High in Viewers

by | February 26, 2021 @ 9:01 AM

It’s another three-way tie between CBS, ABC and Fox

Not this week, Univision. CBS, ABC and Fox tied for first place in ratings among adults 18-49 on Thursday, when ABC aired its “Hustler” Season 1 finale. CBS finished first in total viewers during primetime, with “Young Sheldon” and “B Positive” both enjoying their largest overall audiences of the season. Considering this is the first season of the Thomas Middleditch-starring “B Positive,” we can also call that one a series high in viewers.

CBS, ABC and Fox tied for first in ratings, each with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 4.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was second in total viewers with 4.2 million and Fox was fourth with 2.4 million.

