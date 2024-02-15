The Intercept, a nonprofit investigative news outlet, is laying off 15 staffers including Editor-in-Chief Roger Hodge. Layoffs were announced in an internal memo sent to staffers on Thursday, obtained by the New York Times.

“I am writing to share a challenging update,” the memo read. “Today The Intercept is parting ways with many talented and beloved colleagues.”

The Intercept leadership cited financial challenges facing the media industry as a whole as a reason for cutting staff saying, “To become sustainable, we need to make some changes — which unfortunately include 15 staff reductions across the organization.”

The memo sets forth the goal of a “more sustainable financial foundation for The Intercept so that we can continue to produce high-quality investigative journalism.”

The Intercept leadership additionally noted that other cost-saving measures have been implemented, “ including significant salary cuts for the leadership team and the flattening of the management team, to minimize the impact as misc as possible.”

“These changes include the departure of Editor-in-Chief Roger Hodge,” the memo continued. “We thank Roger for his leadership in the newsroom and contributions during our transition to an independent organization, and we wish him well.”

“This is a difficult and emotional day for all of us,” the memo concluded. “We are losing colleagues who reported, edited, and produced vital journalism and have done incredible work to bring important stories to life. We are grateful for all their contributions.”