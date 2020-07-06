‘The Kissing Booth 2’ Trailer: Elle Meets a New Hottie While Noah Is Off at Harvard (Video)
Looks like senior year is going to be full of tough choices
Jennifer Maas | July 6, 2020 @ 6:19 AM
Netflix dropped the trailer for “The Kissing Booth 2” on Monday, showing fans of the first movie what Elle (Joey King) has been up to since she and Noah (Jacob Elordi) got together and what her final year of high school will look like with her beau off at Harvard.
For starters, it’s going to be a little complicated, seeing as she doesn’t know where she wants to go to college next year and she’s met a new hottie named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez) who might be making her question her feelings about Noah.
Here’s the official synopsis for “The Kissing Booth 2,” which launches July 24 on Netflix:
Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.
“The Kissing Booth 2” stars King, Elordi, Perez, Joel Courtney, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Molly Ringwald.
Vince Marcello, who directed, produced and wrote the screenplay for “The Kissing Booth,” returned to those same roles for its upcoming sequel. Both films are based on the “The Kissing Booth” books by Beth Reekles.
