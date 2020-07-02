‘The Kominsky Method’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

Netflix has renewed “The Kominsky Method” for a third and final season.

The Chuck Lorre comedy-drama series stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin as aging actor Sandy Kominsky and his longtime agent, Norman Newlander, respectively.

“The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me and it’s been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics. I’m excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter,” Lorre said.

The half-hour single-camera comedy is created by Lorre, an eight-time Emmy nominee and creator of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men.”

Lorre, Douglas and Al Higgins executive produce the series, with Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The series, which debuted in 2018, won a Golden Globe for Best Television Comedy Series in 2019. The same year, Douglas also won a Golden Globe for Best Television Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for his starring role.

No premiere date has been set yet for season three. Season two premiered in October 2019.

Douglas is known for roles in classic films like “Fatal Attraction,” “Basic Instinct” and “Wall Street.” He also played Dr. Hank Pym in “Avengers: End Game” and “Ant-Man” as well as “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Arkin is known for “Argo,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” and “Edward Scissorhands,” among other films.

“The Kominsky Method” cast also includes Sarah Baker, Nancy Travis, Graham Rogers, Melissa Tang, and Emily Osment, among others.