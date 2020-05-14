‘The Last Dance’ to Get an After-Show on ABC

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith will host “After the Dance” with Magic Johnson

| May 14, 2020 @ 4:15 PM Last Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 4:32 PM

ESPN Films

The highly-watched docuseries “The Last Dance” will head into overtime following Sunday’s finale. ESPN will produce an after-show “After the Dance” that will air on ABC next Tuesday.

ESPN commentator and “First Take” star Stephen A. Smith will host the hour-long special, where he’ll be joined by NBA legend Magic Johnson and other surprise guests to discuss their takeaways on the 10-part series. The “SportsCenter” special will air at 8 p.m.

The will move the previously-announced “The Story of Soaps” an hour later to 9 p.m., with the series premiere of “The Genetic Detective” is moving back a week to May 26.

Also Read: 'Last Dance' Director Explains Why Barack Obama Is Only Identified as 'Former Chicago Resident'

“After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special” is produced by ESPN and executive produced by Stephen A. Smith.

“The Last Dance,” which chronicles the career of Michael Jordan and his time with the Chicago Bulls — framed around his final season with the club — has been a ratings boon for the sports-starved ESPN. It premiered last month to the highest ratings ever for an ESPN documentary with more than 6 million watching on ESPN and ESPN2. Over its first eight episodes, “The Last Dance” has averaged 5.8 million viewers.

“The Last Dance” will air its final two episodes on Sunday, May 17 from 9-11 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2.

19 Movie and TV Casts That Reunited Remotely During Coronavirus, From 'The Goonies' to 'Full House' (Photos)

  • The Goonies Reunion Josh Gad/YouTube
  • Warner Bros.
  • hamilton musical Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage
  • NBC
  • Daphne Zuniga Melrose Place Fox
  • Contagion Laurence Fishburne Kate Winslet Warner Bros.
  • The Wonders That Thing You Do Twentieth Century Fox
  • High School Musical Disney Channel
  • Parks and Recreation NBC
  • Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
  • My So-Called Life ABC
  • Nickelodeon
  • maze runner death cure ya films 20th Century Studios
  • Disney Channel
  • Danny DeVito Taxi NBC
  • chuck NBC
  • The Nanny fran Drescher CBS
  • Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank
  • back to the future movies sequels games universal marty mcfly michael j fox doc brown christopher lloyd Universal
  • Community NBC
1 of 20

Stars from “Chuck,” “The Nanny,” “Frasier,” “Taxi” and more have taken part in table reads and Q&A specials

It's not just your old high school and college buddies that are using stay-at-home quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to reconnect with you over Zoom. The casts and teams behind over a dozen beloved shows or films have reunited remotely in recent weeks just to pass the time. Many of the stars are doing conversations for charity, while others are staging full remote episodes or special performances just to perk up a fan's day. In case you missed them earlier, here are all the reunions that took place since the shutdowns began, and we'll add more as they inevitably take place.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE