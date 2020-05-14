The highly-watched docuseries “The Last Dance” will head into overtime following Sunday’s finale. ESPN will produce an after-show “After the Dance” that will air on ABC next Tuesday.

ESPN commentator and “First Take” star Stephen A. Smith will host the hour-long special, where he’ll be joined by NBA legend Magic Johnson and other surprise guests to discuss their takeaways on the 10-part series. The “SportsCenter” special will air at 8 p.m.

The will move the previously-announced “The Story of Soaps” an hour later to 9 p.m., with the series premiere of “The Genetic Detective” is moving back a week to May 26.

“After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special” is produced by ESPN and executive produced by Stephen A. Smith.

“The Last Dance,” which chronicles the career of Michael Jordan and his time with the Chicago Bulls — framed around his final season with the club — has been a ratings boon for the sports-starved ESPN. It premiered last month to the highest ratings ever for an ESPN documentary with more than 6 million watching on ESPN and ESPN2. Over its first eight episodes, “The Last Dance” has averaged 5.8 million viewers.

“The Last Dance” will air its final two episodes on Sunday, May 17 from 9-11 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2.