“The Last of Us” is finally upon us.

The post-apocalyptic drama — based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name — debuts this weekend.

The show has been lauded by critics, and TheWrap’s Karama Horne says it will “appeal to gamers and non-gamers alike” and praises the acting in her review.

Find out how you can watch “The Last of Us” below.

When Is “The Last of Us” Streaming on HBO Max?

While “The Last of Us” will air on HBO on TV, it will also stream on HBO Max throughout the season. Episodes will debut at 9 p.m. ET/PT, but will be streaming on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT –which means if you don’t want to wait a few hours to watch the new episodes on the west coast feed of HBO, you can just stream it directly on HBO Max at the same time it airs on the east coast.

“The Last of Us” debuts on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 and new episodes will be released weekly on Sundays, at the same time. Season 1 consists of nine hourlong episodes.

What Is “The Last of Us” About?

“The Last of Us” takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a fungus that effectively turned most of the population into zombies. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Who Is in “The Last of Us” Cast?

HBO viewers will recognize Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey from their stints on “Game of Thrones” as Oberyn Martell and Lyanna Mormont, respectively, though they appeared in different seasons.

The rest of the cast includes Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker also star, although not in the same roles they played in the video game.

Will There Be a “Last of Us” Season 2 or Is It a Limited Series?

While HBO has not renewed “The Last of Us” for a second season yet, the show’s creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have expressed interest in adapting the sequel game “The Last of Us II” for a second season (and possibly beyond) of the show. So no, this is not necessarily a one-season-and-done series.

Watch the Trailer

Where Can I Play ‘The Last of Us’ Video Game?

The original “The Last of Us” game was released in 2013.

A remastered version is available for the PS4. The game is also available as part of the Classics Collection for those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium.

A PS5 version is for sale on online retailers like Amazon. You may want to also check your local video game retailer for physical copies.