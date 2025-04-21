‘The Last of Us’ Fans React to Huge Season 2 Episode 2 Twist: ‘Welcome to the Trauma’

It’s no surprise that the second episode of “The Last of Us” Season 2 is sparking a lot of reaction online.
For many fans of the video game series, the events that took place in Episode 2 – “Through the Valley” – was the one to look forward to or dread. In it, Joel (Pedro Pascal) stumbles across Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) while running to avoid a massive horde that has been dormant in the snow. She convinces him to come back to the nearby ski lodge where she and her friends are waiting for her – unfortunately the offer is anything but altruistic.
Once they get to the lodge and knock Dina (Isabella Merced) out, Abby gets down to what she came all this way for. She shoots Joel in the leg and then starts to beat him for an undetermined time, but long enough that even the rest of her friends are upset by it. Ellie (Bella Ramsey) stumbles in and is taken to the ground right as she sees Joel. She begs Abby to stop but watches the girl drive a broken golf club shaft into the man’s throat, killing him. The episode ends with Ellie and Dina heading back to Jackson – which had it’s own issues in Episode 2 – pulling Joel’s body behind them.
Joel’s death triggered a social media firestorm after it happened. Here are the best reactions from around the Internet.