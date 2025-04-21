‘The Last of Us’ Fans React to Huge Season 2 Episode 2 Twist: ‘Welcome to the Trauma’

It’s no surprise that the second episode of “The Last of Us” Season 2 is sparking a lot of reaction online.

For many fans of the video game series, the events that took place in Episode 2 – “Through the Valley” – was the one to look forward to or dread. In it, Joel (Pedro Pascal) stumbles across Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) while running to avoid a massive horde that has been dormant in the snow. She convinces him to come back to the nearby ski lodge where she and her friends are waiting for her – unfortunately the offer is anything but altruistic.

Once they get to the lodge and knock Dina (Isabella Merced) out, Abby gets down to what she came all this way for. She shoots Joel in the leg and then starts to beat him for an undetermined time, but long enough that even the rest of her friends are upset by it. Ellie (Bella Ramsey) stumbles in and is taken to the ground right as she sees Joel. She begs Abby to stop but watches the girl drive a broken golf club shaft into the man’s throat, killing him. The episode ends with Ellie and Dina heading back to Jackson – which had it’s own issues in Episode 2 – pulling Joel’s body behind them.

Joel’s death triggered a social media firestorm after it happened. Here are the best reactions from around the Internet.

Okay so now its happened I’m genuinely fascinated to see how far the viewership drops going forward?!🤔#TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/aDfQFNzfM5 — DarthTano (@DarthTano119693) April 21, 2025

Okay, I'll admit it too, this version is SO MUCH BETTER than how it was in the game and Kaitlyn Dever is absolutely TOUGH in this. #TheLastOfUs https://t.co/m92vS5sa22 — Chris Gallardo 🌊 (@chrisagwrites) April 21, 2025

But in other news, Tommy Miller has never been hotter! I mean Jesus 🔥🥵 #TheLastOfUs — Laura 🩵 (@LaurzieJayx12) April 21, 2025

Abby telling Joel he is pretty handsome to is face is so real. Because he is, indeed, pretty handsome. (I’m looking for a reason to smile during this episode 😭) #TheLastofUs pic.twitter.com/3NqZcSswDZ — chloe | ddba/tlou/9-1-1 era(s) (@cloclobeans) April 21, 2025

this is actually 10x worse than i thought it would be #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/O6x7BpGPWS — lauren (@89sharry_) April 21, 2025

Everyone experiencing THAT moment on #TheLastOfUs for the first time…welcome to the trauma. pic.twitter.com/KsHhrOrvze — The FN Nerds Podcast (@fn_nerds) April 21, 2025

The Last of Us pic.twitter.com/UqZT3eEw1x — evan romano (@EvanRomano) April 21, 2025

That was genuinely one of the best episodes of television ever. The writing, the dialogue, the action, the tension building up, the sense of danger hanging over the entirety of the episode, the action, and ofcourse the incredible acting performances. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/2bx6M7HNee — ES 🌙 (@dinmurdock) April 21, 2025

ellie hugging joel's body just ruined my entire week, month, and year#TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/85sXf2N8BE — delfina | tlou era (@scarjsn) April 21, 2025

Ashley Johnson’s “Through the Valley” cover playing at the end of the episode OH MY GOD THAT WAS SO GOOD #TheLastOfUs



ellie crawling to joel’s body and cuddling up next to it.. that was way worse than the game #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/olJjfxD1J4 — gianna ♡ tlou s2 spoilers (@giannaispunk) April 21, 2025

they made it even worse in the show 😭😭 #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/Phx6YyFxkO — nGin (@98Ngin) April 21, 2025

NOT ASHLEY SINGING THROUGH THE VALLEY AT THE END #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/sBVxwCWqdZ — lauryn 🍂 (@sleepyfqce) April 21, 2025

They can never make me like you… fuck u and ur daddy 2 #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/MUEPD97mrf — Mj (@ThisGrayArea) April 21, 2025

Damn…they really are sticking to the game… #TheLastOfUs — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 21, 2025

me trying to kill abby through my tv screen to save joel #TheLastOfUs

#TheLastOfUs game players knew this WHOLE TIME that Joel was gonna die and you didn’t warn me?!? pic.twitter.com/fKXD4IwWSA — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 21, 2025

of course they managed to make his death way worse than it was in the game #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/lAka6O5Au8 — nic thee yapper (@the_silentH) April 21, 2025