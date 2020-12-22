Denzel Washington and Rami Malek Are Out to Catch Jared Leto in ‘The Little Things’ Trailer (Video)

In Warner Bros. movie “The Little Things,” Jared Leto is a friggin’ creep, so he probably was the one who killed a whole bunch of girls in Los Angeles. At least, that’s the theory of Denzel Washington’s cop. So long as they collar a criminal, his ad-hoc partner (Rami Malek) seems pretty much on board with all of that — and with Washington’s character’s own unsettling methods.

Denzel Washington (“Training Day,” “Glory”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”) star in the psychological thriller “The Little Things.” John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side,” “Saving Mr. Banks,” “The Founder”) directed the film from his own original screenplay.

In “The Little Things,” Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help, according to Warner Bros. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

“It’s the little things, Jimmy,” Deacon says in the above trailer, expositing the movie’s title for us. “It’s the little things that rip you apart. It’s the little things that get you caught.”

The cast also includes Natalie Morales (“Battle of the Sexes”), Terry Kinney (“Mile 22,” TV’s “Billions”), Chris Bauer (“Sully,” TV’s “The Deuce”), Joris Jarsky (TV’s “Bad Blood”), Isabel Arraiza (TV’s “Pearson”) and Michael Hyatt (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”). “The Little Things” is produced by Oscar- and Emmy-winning producer Mark Johnson (“Breaking Bad,” “Rain Man”) and Hancock, with Mike Drake and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.

“The Little Things” comes out in theaters and on HBO Max on Jan. 29, 2021.