‘The Lowdown’ Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

Ethan Hawke is back on the small screen in FX’s new series “The Lowdown.”

Hailing from Sterlin Harjo – the creator of the network’s cult hit “Reservation Dogs” – this new FX series follows Hawke as a struggling bookstore owner who moonlights as an investigative journalist, which gets him into hot water.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the first season of FX’s “The Lowdown.”

When did “The Lowdown” Season 1 premiere?

The first season of “The Lowdown” debuted on Tuesday, Sept. 23 on FX.

How can I watch “The Lowdown” Season 1?

New episodes of “The Lowdown” air on FX on Tuesday nights and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “The Lowdown” drop weekly on FX and Hulu – the first two episodes air together on premiere night. The season begins on Sept. 23 and runs weekly through its eight episodes. Here is the full rundown of when each episode airs.

Episode 1 – Sept. 23

Episode 2 – Sept. 23

Episode 3 – Sept. 30

Episode 4 – Oct. 7

Episode 5 – Oct. 14

Episode 6 – Oct. 21

Episode 7 – Oct. 28

Episode 8 – Nov. 4

What is “The Lowdown” Season 1 about?

“The Lowdown” stars Ethan Hawke as a bookstore owner who spends his off-hours as a journalist and ends up uncovering a level of corruption that puts him in danger. Here’s the official synopsis:

“A determined bookstore owner in Tulsa moonlights as an investigative journalist, digging into local corruption. When his reporting uncovers sinister connections, he must protect both his family and the truth.”

Who stars in “The Lowdown” Season 1?

Hawke is the lead of “The Lowdown” but is joined by recognizable faces like Keith David, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Rachel Crowl, Dale Dickey, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson, Kyle MacLachlan, Tracy Letts and Killer Mike.

Watch the trailer: