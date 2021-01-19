‘The Luminaries’ Miniseries to Debut in February on Starz – Watch Trailer Here (Video)

British-New Zealand miniseries “The Luminaries” will get its stateside debut on Starz in February, the pay TV channel said Tuesday.

Starring Eve Hewson (“Behind Her Eyes,” “The Knick”), Himesh Patel (“Yesterday,” “Tenet”) and Eva Green (“Casino Royale,” “Penny Dreadful”), “The Luminaries” will premiere Sunday, Feb. 14 at 9:30 p.m., following the debut of “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham.”

Per Starz, “The Luminaries” tells an epic story of love, murder and revenge, as men and women travelled across the world to make their fortunes. It is a 19th century tale of adventure and mystery, set on the Wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island in the boom years of the 1860s gold rush.

Along with the premiere date news, Starz released the trailer for the six-episode limited series, which you can view above.

Here’s the official description for “The Luminaries,” which is based on Eleanor Catton’s novel of the same name: The story follows defiant young adventurer Anna Wetherell (Eve Hewson), who has sailed from Britain to New Zealand to begin a new life. There she meets the radiant Emery Staines (Himesh Patel), an encounter that triggers a strange kind of magic that neither can explain. As they fall in love, driven together and apart by fateful coincidence, these star-crossed lovers begin to wonder: do we make our fortunes, or do our fortunes make us? The series also stars Eva Green as Lydia Wells, Marton Csokas (“Into the Badlands,” “xXx”) as Francis Carver and Ewen Leslie (“The Gloaming,” “Fighting Season”) as Crosbie Wells.

“The Luminaries” is executive produced by Catton, Andrew Woodhead (“The Left Behind”), Tim Bevan (“Darkest Hour”) and Eric Fellner (“Mary Queen of Scots”) for Working Title Television, Mona Qureshi (“Les Misérables”) for BBC, Christian Vesper (“American Gods”) for Fremantle, Claudia Bluemhuber (“The Wife”) for Silver Reel and Tim White (“The Furnace”) for Southern Lights Film. Claire McCarthy (“Ophelia”) serves as director and executive producer for the series.

Fremantle is handling global distribution.