On Tuesday, Showtime released the official trailer for its upcoming sci-fi series “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” in which an alien named Faraday (Chiwetel Ejiofor) finds human allies and enemies.

After crash landing in the desert, Faraday is lucky to meet Justin Falls (Naomie Harris), a struggling single mother who also happens to be a brilliant scientist and engineer. He’s fled his dying planet and he needs her help to save Earth from the same fate. After she stops freaking out about him being an alien, that is.

We also meet a nattily hatted Billy Nighy as Thomas Jerome Newton, an alien who’s been on Earth for decades. Nighy takes over the role immortalized by David Bowie in Nicolas Roeg’s 1976 cult film “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” which was also based on Walter Tevis’ 1963 novel.

The 10-episode series will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, April 24 at 10 p.m, ET/PT.

The cast includes Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, and Clarke Peters.

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Chiwetel Ejiofor and STUDIOCANAL’s Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly. STUDIOCANAL owns the rights for both Walter Tevis’ book as well as the Nicolas Roeg film with David Bowie. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Distribution Group.