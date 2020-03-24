‘The Mandalorian': ‘Aliens’ and ‘Terminator’ Star Michael Biehn Joins Season 2 Cast
Details on Biehn’s role is being kept under wraps
Umberto Gonzalez | March 24, 2020 @ 3:32 PM
Last Updated: March 24, 2020 @ 3:54 PM
The Mandaloria/Michael Biehn
Michael Biehn, best known for starring in James Cameron’s “The Terminator” and “Aliens” has been cast in the second season of “The Mandalorian,” TheWrap has confirmed.
Details about Biehn’s role are being kept under wraps. Making Star Wars, which first reported the news, said that Biehn will portray “a bounty bunter from The Mando’s past.”
Last week, Rosario Dawson joined the second season of “The Mandalorian” as Ahsoka Tano, the Jedi character introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s padawan during the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”
Dave Filoni, who directed the pilot for “The Mandalorian” has written many other episodes and is a key creative voice on the Disney+ series, co-created “Clone Wars.”
The series was created by Jon Favreau and featured episodes directed by Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow and Rick Fukuyama. The second season is scheduled to premiere in this fall. It stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano and Giancarlo Esposito. And of course: Baby Yoda (aka “The Child).
Biehn’s casting on “The Mandalorian” is his highest profile project in more than a decade. Biehn first broke out playing soldier from the future Sgt. Kyle Reese in 1984’s “The Terminator” marking the first of Biehn’s three collaborations with legendary filmmaker James Cameron which included playing Cpl. Dwayne Hicks in 1986’s “Aliens” and Lt. Coffey in 1989’s “The Abyss.” Biehn’s other notable credits include playing Johnny Ringo in 1993’s “Tombstone” and playing Navy Seal Commander Anderson in 1996’s “The Rock” for Michael Bay. Biehn also starred in Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s “Planet Terror.” In 2011, he formed Blanc Biehn Productions with is wife Jennifer Biehn and it’s premiere title, The Victim, was distributed by Anchor Bay Entertainment. They later went on to produce “Hidden in the Woods.”
Representatives for Disney and Lucasfilm did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
'Succession,' 'Mandalorian,' 'The Boys' and 15 More Shows to Binge-Watch Over the Holidays (Photos)
Once all the presents are unwrapped, check out TheWrap's list of shows you can binge over the holidays. Most of these are freshman series or shows with shorter seasons, so that you can get through your selections before your break comes to an end. And don't worry, we've included dramas, comedies, action series and sci-fi shows from multiple platforms, so there's something for everyone.
Show: "The Mandalorian" Net: Disney+ If you haven't already started the new "Star Wars" series, now is the time so you don't embarrass yourself in front of your relatives when you don't know about Baby Yoda.
Show: "Watchmen" Net: HBO This nine-episode adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' beloved graphic novel just came to an end and binge-watching it might be the best present you could give yourself this week.
HBO
Show: "The Boys" Net: Amazon Prime Video A superhero series with a badass twist that's already been renewed for Season 2. Enjoy the incredibly foul-mouthed ride.
Show: "Servant" Net: Apple TV+ This psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan is a great distraction from any family drama going on this Christmas -- because this family's drama is definitely worse.
Show: "Umbrella Academy" Net: Netflix The superhero theme continues with this show. And so does the dysfunctional family aspect, actually.
Netflix
Show: "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo" Net: Netflix Someone has to clean up after you're done ripping open all those presents, might as well watch a pro show you how it's done.
Netflix
Show: "On Becoming a God in Central Florida" Net: Showtime If you're looking for a story about a woman pulling herself up by her bootstraps in the most bonkers way possible, here's the show for you. Also, Kirsten Dunst remains a delight.
Showtime
Show: "Fosse/Verdon" Net: FX Maybe the talents of Gwen Verdon (played by Michelle Williams) and Bob Fosse (played by Sam Rockwell) will inspire you to get on your feet to work off some of those Christmas cookies.
FX
Show: "Euphoria" Net: HBO For those looking for something a little darker, that's still a lot of fun.
Show: "Good Omens" Net: Amazon Prime Video Angels and demons. Michael Sheen and David Tennant. The genius of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett finally realized in a limited series. Yes, this is definitely a good way to spend your break.
Amazon Prime Video
1 of 19
Gorge on these hits and deep cuts after you’re done opening presents
Once all the presents are unwrapped, check out TheWrap's list of shows you can binge over the holidays. Most of these are freshman series or shows with shorter seasons, so that you can get through your selections before your break comes to an end. And don't worry, we've included dramas, comedies, action series and sci-fi shows from multiple platforms, so there's something for everyone.