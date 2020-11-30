“Star Wars” show takes the third spot following Oct. 30 Season 2 premiere

The return of Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” notched the streaming service’s highest-ranking on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming programs, landing at No. 3 for its second season premiere weekend. However, Netflix still had the other nine slots, with “The Queen’s Gambit” reigning over the list in its first full week since it’s Oct. 23 premiere. NBC comedy “The Office” landed at No. 2, while Christmas movie “Holidate” debuted at No. 5.

Continue reading Join WrapPRO for Exclusive Content,

Full Video Access, Premium Events, and More! Start Free Trial Already a subscriber? Login