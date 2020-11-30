Disney

‘The Mandalorian’ Becomes First Disney+ Series to Crack Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Programs

by | November 30, 2020 @ 10:06 AM

“Star Wars” show takes the third spot following Oct. 30 Season 2 premiere

The return of Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” notched the streaming service’s highest-ranking on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming programs, landing at No. 3 for its second season premiere weekend.

However, Netflix still had the other nine slots, with “The Queen’s Gambit” reigning over the list in its first full week since it’s Oct. 23 premiere. NBC comedy “The Office” landed at No. 2, while Christmas movie “Holidate” debuted at No. 5.

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

NBC Is Thankful for These Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Ratings

3 Series Each Broadcast Network Is Most Thankful for This (Weird) TV Season
the croods the new age

As ‘Croods: A New Age’ Opens in Theaters, Expect a New-Age Streaming Debut Next Month
jukin skogmo

Jukin Media’s Jon Skogmo Breaks Down the Pandemic Boom in User Generated Video

‘Big Sky’ Actually Grew in Ratings Without Star Kylie Bunbury’s Spoilers

Why Are So Many High-Level Executives Ditching Hollywood During the Pandemic?
2021 box office marry me peter rabbit 2 355

As Studios Push Early 2021 Film Releases, Are Hopes for Box Office Recovery Dashed?
DWTS Kaitlyn Bristowe winner

Ratings: Kaitlyn Bristowe’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Win Can’t Shake ‘The Voice’
tosh.0

How ‘Tosh.0’ Finale Marks the End of an Era at Comedy Central
christmas house christmas setup

How Lifetime and Hallmark Finally Made the Yuletide Gay With First-Ever LGBTQ Holiday Movies
queen's gambit chess

As Netflix’s ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Captures Fans, Chess App Downloads Have Doubled