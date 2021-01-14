Disney+ had a little help from Luke Skywalker

If any show was going to leapfrog Netflix (which still took up the other nine spots on this week’s list), the “Star Wars” series was the most likely contender, as the Dec. 11 finale featured a shocking cameo from none other than Luke Skywalker. “The Office,” meanwhile, went out strong in its final days on Netflix, coming in at No. 2, with “The Crown” rounding out the top three.

The Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian” was the top program on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming programs, marking the first time Netflix was bumped from the lead spot.

Below are the Top 10 from Dec. 14, 2020, through Dec. 20, 2020, ranked by minutes viewed.

Also Read: Inside Marvel Boss Kevin Feige's 2021 Content Blitz - in Theaters and Streaming

The Mandalorian (Disney+): 1.34 billion minutes viewed

The Office (Netflix): 1.31 billion minutes viewed

The Crown (Netflix): 772 million minutes viewed

Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix): 762 million minutes viewed

Manhunt: Deadly Games (Netflix): 712 million minutes viewed

Supernatural (Netflix): 684 million minutes viewed

Virgin River (Netflix): 681 million minutes viewed

Criminal Minds (Netflix): 651 million minutes viewed

Schitt’s Creek (Netflix): 597 million minutes viewed

A California Christmas (Netflix): 581 million minutes viewed

Though he wasn’t there in person, with a body double physically inhabiting the role of Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill was involved with that big cameo at the end of the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian.” And he was shocked that Disney and Lucasfilm managed to keep it a secret for so long. “The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle,” Hamill tweeted. “A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere!”

Disney+ is expanding its “Star Wars” universe in a big way, with spinoffs “Ahsoka,” “Rangers of the New Republic” and “The Book of Boba Fett” on the way, along with Leslye Headland’s “Acolyte.” Disney+ is also premiering its first Marvel Studios show, “WandaVision,” on Friday, so we expect them to be on this list for a while.