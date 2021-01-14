luke skywalker cgi mandalorian cameo

‘The Mandalorian’ Boots Netflix From No. 1 Spot on Nielsen Top 10 Streaming Programs for First Time

by | January 14, 2021 @ 8:38 AM

Disney+ had a little help from Luke Skywalker

The Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian” was the top program on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming programs, marking the first time Netflix was bumped from the lead spot.

If any show was going to leapfrog Netflix (which still took up the other nine spots on this week’s list), the “Star Wars” series was the most likely contender, as the Dec. 11 finale featured a shocking cameo from none other than Luke Skywalker. “The Office,” meanwhile, went out strong in its final days on Netflix, coming in at No. 2, with “The Crown” rounding out the top three.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

tim.baysinger@thewrap.com

