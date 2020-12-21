‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Will Go Into Production After ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Spinoff, Jon Favreau Says

“The Mandalorian” dropped a bombshell announcement on fans with its Season 2 finale, revealing in the closing moments that the show is getting a third spinoff, titled “The Book of Boba Fett.”

As that series had not been included in the long list of announcements Disney made at its Dec. 10 Investor Day, some “Star Wars” fans have been looking for clarification on the order in which we’ll be getting “The Mandalorian” Season 3 and its new spinoff show, “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Don’t worry, series creator Jon Favreau, who created “The Mandalorian” and its spinoffs, is here to explain it all.

“At the end of [‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2], Boba Fett came out and it said, ‘The Book of Boba Fett, Coming December of 2021.’ And that wasn’t part of the big Disney announcement, but here’s the logo,” Favreau said while appearing on “Good Morning America” Monday. “We wanted to hold this back because we didn’t want to spoil the surprise during the big Disney announcement of all the shows when Kathleen Kennedy was up there. And so they let me keep this one a secret.”

The two “Mandalorian” spinoff series that were announced at Disney Investor Day 2020 included “Rangers of the New Republic” and “Ahsoka,” led by Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. Set within the timeline of “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. The series is executive produced by Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez.

“So this is actually separate from ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3,” Favreau continued. “But what we didn’t say in that announcement is that the next show coming up, Kathy said the ‘next chapter,’ and that’s going to be ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ and then we go into production right after that on Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian,’ back with the main character that we all have known and loved. So that’s going to be pretty soon following that. So were working on that pre-production now, while we’re in production on ‘Boba Fett.'”

Both “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian” Season 3 are expected to premiere December 2021 on Disney+.