‘The Mandalorian': Timothy Olyphant Joins Season 2 Cast

Timothy Olyphant has joined the cast of the “The Mandalorian” for the Disney+ “Star Wars” show’s second season, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Details about Olyphant’s role are being kept deep inside the Sarlacc pit. Olyphant most recently starred in Netflix’s “Santa Clarita Diet.” Filming wrapped on the second show and names have started to leak out. Temuera Morrison will play fan favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett in the second season, and Michael Biehn, best known for starring in James Cameron’s “The Terminator” and “Aliens” has been cast in the second season as well. Additionally, Rosario Dawson joined the second season of “The Mandalorian” as Ahsoka Tano, the Jedi character introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s padawan during the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Dave Filoni, who directed the pilot for “The Mandalorian” has written many other episodes and is a key creative voice on the Disney+ series, co-created “Clone Wars.”

Also Read: 'The Mandalorian': Temuera Morrison to Play Boba Fett in Season 2

The series was created by Jon Favreau and featured episodes directed by Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow and Rick Fukuyama. The second season is scheduled to premiere in this fall. It stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano and Giancarlo Esposito. And of course: Baby Yoda (aka “The Child).

Olyphant is repped by UTA.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.