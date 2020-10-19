‘The Mandalorian': Wait, Hang on, Did Baby Yoda Kill a Lot of People in New Trailer? (Video)

We already know a bit about the upcoming season season of “The Mandalorian,” but a new trailer for the Disney+ series dropped a major reveal: Baby Yoda is a violent, unhinged mass murderer. Ok, ok, we’re kidding, we’re kidding — we think it Mando doing the killing. You’ll have to judge for yourself in the new trailer, which you can watch above.

So why are we wondering if Baby Yoda has baby blood lust? About mid-way through the trailer, we see that Mando has brought Baby Yoda with him to a creepy, underground fight club dungeon. We’ve seen part of this scene before — a cyclops-looking alien fellow tells Mando “this is no place for a child,” to which Mando responds with his new catch phrase “wherever I go, he goes,” just as a bunch of space thugs pop up behind Mando, weapons drawn, clearly intending to space-murder him. But this time, we see Baby Yoda looking intently at the control pad for Mando’s wrist-mounted rockets, which is lighting up. Then, there’s a sudden volley of shots that simultaneously kills all of the thugs.

Did Mando prime up those rockets to seek out and destroy? Did Baby Yoda use the force to guide those rockets to their targets? Again, we’re going to bet it’s Mando all the way, but we’ve Zaprudered this thing back and forth about 10 times and we’re pretty sure either interpretation is supported by the video. Now, excuse us while we grab our tinfoil hats.

Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” will feature Temuera Morrison as bounty hunter Boba Fett (he played Fett’s father, Jango Fett in “Attack of the Clones” and in redubs of the original “Star Wars” trilogy he voices Boba). Michael Biehn, best known for starring in James Cameron’s “The Terminator” and “Aliens,” has also been cast in an unidentified new role as well.

Additionally, Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, the Jedi character introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s padawan during the animated series, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” “Justified” star Timothy Olyphant is also playing an as-yet unidentified character.

The first season was a breakout hit for the fledgling streaming service Disney+, and ended up with 15 Primetime Emmy nominations, including a surprise nod for Best Drama Series.

You can watch the trailer above or click here. Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” premieres on Oct. 30.