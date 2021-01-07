Masked Dancer

Michael Becker/ Fox

Ratings: ‘The Masked Dancer’ Episode 2 Tanks vs Capitol Coverage

by | January 7, 2021 @ 8:24 AM

Fox’s “Name That Tune” reboot debuts OK, given the circumstances

Fox’s “The Masked Dancer” plummeted in ratings with its second episode, which faced some unique competition on broadcast television.

The silly dancing show went up against a lot of live news coverage of Wednesday’s riots in and around the U.S. Capitol Building. NBC’s news division won the night (on broadcast at least), according to Nielsen.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

