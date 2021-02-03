‘The Masked Dancer’ Eliminates Another Celeb Contestant: And the Exotic Bird Is…

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Dancer.”)

And then there were four. Fox’s “The Masked Singer” spinoff series, “The Masked Dancer,” cut another contestant from its remaining lineup of five competitors on Wednesday’s episode.

On the episode, Tulip, Exotic Bird, Cotton Candy, Sloth and Zebra all took the stage to perform their chosen dances.

After each of those competitors shook what their mamas gave them, it was time for panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ashley Tisdale and guest judge Mayim Bialik to vote for their favorite dancers and, in doing so, determine this week’s weakest performer.

The contestant who came out on the bottom was Exotic Bird, who did a dance to Abdul’s “Opposites Attract.” She was unmasked and revealed to be singer Jordin Sparks. Though Abdul and Tisdale both correctly guess that Exotic Bird was the “American Idol” alum, incorrect guesses as to her identity included Jennifer Hudson, Eve and Ashley Graham.

(Hey, Abdul had a leg up on the other panelists, given that she did judge Sparks on her winning season of “Idol” and all. And Tisdale was smart to follow her lead.)

Following the unmaskings of Sparks’ Exotic Bird, Vinny Guadagnino’s Hammerhead, Brian McKnight’s Cricket, Elizabeth Smart’s Moth, Bill Nye’s Ice Cube and Ice-T’s Disco Ball, four masked dancers remain. Whoever is left standing by the finale will take home “The Masked Dancer’s” grand prize: the Diamond Mask Trophy, which is an upgrade from “The Masked Singer’s” Golden Mask Trophy.

Per Fox, between the 10 celebrities competing on “The Masked Dancer” Season 1, “they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times best-selling author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.”

Next week, Tulip, Cotton Candy, Sloth and Zebra will return to battle it out for a slot in the finale.

“The Masked Dancer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.