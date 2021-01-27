‘The Masked Dancer’ Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Hammerhead Is…

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Dancer.”)

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for: The first season of Fox’s “The Masked Dancer” made it to its Super Six round Wednesday, when the remaining contestants from Groups A and B came together to perform for the first time and one competitor was eliminated and unmasked.

During the hour, Hammerhead, Tulip, Exotic Bird, Cotton Candy, Sloth and Zebra all took the stage to give their first dances since making it into the final six.

After each of those contestants shook it all off, it was time for panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ashley Tisdale and guest judge Whitney Cummings to vote for their favorite dancers and, in doing so, determine the weakest performer.

The contestant who came out on the bottom was Hammerhead, who did a dance to Santa Esmeralda’s “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood.” He was unmasked and revealed to be “Jersey Shore” alum Vinny Guadagnino. Though Abdul mentioned Vinny in passing, his name was not submitted as a formal guess by any of the judges, whose picks included Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Kevin Hart and David Dobrik.

Following the unmaskings of Guadagnino’s Hammerhead, Brian McKnight’s Cricket, Elizabeth Smart’s Moth, Bill Nye’s Ice Cube and Ice-T’s Disco Ball, five masked dancers remain. Whoever is left standing by the finale will take home “The Masked Dancer’s” grand prize: the Diamond Mask Trophy, which is an upgrade from “The Masked Singer’s” Golden Mask Trophy.

Per Fox, between the 10 celebrities competing on “The Masked Dancer” Season 1, “they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times best-selling author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.”

Next week, Tulip, Exotic Bird, Cotton Candy, Sloth and Zebra will return to duke it out as the competitors continue to be whittled down.

“The Masked Dancer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.