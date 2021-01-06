‘The Masked Dancer’ Unveils Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Ice Cube Is…

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Dancer.”)

Fox’s “The Masked Dancer” is in full swing, with the “Masked Singer” spinoff series airing its second episode tonight and revealing its second-ever contestants.

Following the elimination and unmasking of Group A’s Disco Ball (who turned out to be Ice-T) on the Dec. 27 series premiere episode, tonight’s hour saw performances from Group B’s Zebra, Ice Cube, Moth, Cotton Candy and Sloth.

During the episode, “Masked Dancer” host Craig Robinson welcomed five new costumed contestants to the stage, after the introductions of Tulip, Hammerhead, Exotic Bird, Cricket and the now-eliminated Disco Ball in Episode 1, and each one performed a dance to their chosen track.

Just like on “Singer,” those competitors are celebrities in deep disguise. But unlike “Singer,” their dance moves, not their singing voices, will be your guide to deciphering their identities throughout the show’s first season.

After tonight’s competitors performed, it was time for panelists Ken Jeong (a “Masked Singer” judge pulling double duty on “Dancer”), Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green (a former “Singer” contestant himself) and Ashley Tisdale to vote for their favorites.

The contestant who came out on the bottom was the Ice Cube, who did a dance to Postmodern Jukebox’s “Bad Romance.” He was unmasked and revealed to be Bill Nye. While Jeong correctly guessed Ice Cube was “The Science Guy,” incorrect guesses thrown out by the judges included Bill Maher, Anderson Cooper, Al Gore and Tim Gunn.

Per Fox, between the 10 celebrities competing on “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 “they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times best-selling author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.”

Eight masked dancers remain and whoever is left standing by the finale will take home “The Masked Dancer’s” grand prize: the Diamond Mask Trophy, which is an upgrade from “The Masked Singer’s” Golden Mask Trophy.

“The Masked Dancer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.