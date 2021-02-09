‘The Masked Dancer': Ken Jeong Thinks Sloth Is a Dreamy ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum (Exclusive Video)

“The Masked Dancer” semifinals kick off Wednesday with an episode featuring the remaining four contestants — Tulip, Sloth, Cotton Candy and Zebra — one of whom panelist Ken Jeong thinks is a handsome “Grey’s Anatomy” alum.

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek from tomorrow’s hour, the real-life doctor guesses that the Sloth contestant once played a doctor on TV. To be more specific, Jeong thinks it’s the actor who played Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on the ABC medical drama.

“Just judging off the clue package, stethoscope, someone who played a doctor,” Jeong says. “I’m thinking someone from ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Someone like Patrick Dempsey fits the profile.”

When Jeong’s fellow judges Ashley Tisdale, Paula Abdul and Brian Austin Green are a little confused by his choice, he presses on.

“Let me finish! He was once a bad boy and a ladies man — look it up! He also had a lot of incredible leading ladies,” Jeong says.

OK, now he has their attention.

“Patrick Dempsey danced in a movie when he was a kid too, didn’t he?” Green says.

He sure did, the 1987 classic “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

“And I choreographed it,” Abdul says of Dempsey’s performance in the rom-com, in which he starred opposite Amanda Peterson.

“And now Paula and Brian are co-stars. Patrick Dempsey!” Jeong shouts proudly, noting his guess has been “testified by Paula Abdul.”

We’ll see if Jeong is right when Sloth gets unmasked — which could be on Wednesday, unless he makes it to next week’s Season 1 finale of “The Masked Dancer.”

Here’s the description for Wednesday’s episode, courtesy of Fox:

In the semifinals, the remaining four dancers fight for their chance at the final three spots. Will Arnett, host of Fox’s “Lego Masters” joins panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ashley Tisdale and host Craig Robinson to play along on television’s favorite guessing game. Between all of the celebrity dancers, they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances. One will be unmasked and the remaining three will advance to the finale and their chance at the diamond mask trophy.

“The Masked Dancer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.