‘The Masked Singer’ Unmasks Another Contestant: And the Banana Is… (Video)

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)

Following last week’s sing-along special, which featured no elimination, “The Masked Singer” got back to its regular unmasking schedule tonight, as four of the seven remaining Season 3 contestants competed and one got the boot and had their identity revealed.

During the hour, Kitty faced off against Frog and Rhino duked it out with Banana to see who would emerge victorious. Kitty and Banana each to their respective competitors, so they had to go head to head in a “smackdown” round to see who would make it to the Top 6 next week.

After Kitty and Banana’s singoff, it was time for “Masked Singer” panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, along with guest judge Sharon Osbourne and the studio audience, to choose a contestant for elimination.

They picked Banana, who was unmasked and revealed to be singer Bret Michaels. Michaels will be interviewed on “The Masked Singer: After the Mask,” the Fox singing competition’s new aftershow, which premieres immediately after the episode tonight.

Along with Banana, the previously eliminated Season 3 contestants include Kangaroo (Jordyn Woods), White Tiger (Rob Gronkowski), T-Rex (Jojo Siwa), Swan (Bella Thorne), Bear (Sarah Palin), Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne).

The six remaining contestants include Frog, Kitty, Rhino, Astronaut, Turtle and Night Angel.

Between the 18 masked celebrities that have competed on Season 3, they have a “combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records,” according to Fox.

You can watch Banana’s unmasking via the video below and his performance below.

Readers can find TheWrap’s interview with Michaels about his time on “The Masked Singer” here.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.